Peebles driver Lewis gets his winning ambitions on track

Lewis Willacy at the wheel of his Formula II (picture by Jim Turner)

The Peebles motor sportsman was the local driver in action in his discipline and, in the opening heat, he ran strongly early on, then took his car through into the lead.

Even when the gap closed during the latter stages, he was in full control and went through for his maiden victory at the track.

Willacy fought through to the lead in heat two but was caught over the closing stages and had to settle for the runner-up spot.

In the final, he was lucklessly involved in a shunt which saw him end up against the wall and out of the race.

Weather-wise, it wasn't the brightest Saturday at the venue but, when the racing started, the track was dry.

The pits were busy, with a big field of Prostock drivers there for their World Cup, while the Formula IIs, Minis and Prostock Basics were racing for their Turner trophies.

Lauren Ford (Earlston) was having another outing in the Prostock Basics and was among a good field of cars.

In the first heat, she brought her car home in 10th place but improved to finish in sixth place in heat two.

The final proved to be a fast race but, after drifting off line, Ford dropped down the order and wasn’t classified at the close.

This weekend at Cowdenbeath, the Unlimited Banger drivers are in action along with the Formula IIs, Prostock Basics and Micro F2.