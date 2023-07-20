Peebles athlete Louis Whyte wins medals at double at international meet
Louis, 16, and Kieran, 15, were representing Peebles High School against the home nations’ top under-17 athletes.
Louis, coached by Peebles’ Linda Nicholson, already topped the rankings for long jump and triple jump in Scotland in his age bracket but came on leaps and bounds at his first-ever international event, smashing the 7m long jump barrier by 4cm to take the silver medal.
His jump ranks seventh in the Scottish all-time list for his age group.
Louis was back in action in triple jump later in the day, being one of only a few athletes selected for more than one event, and he hopped, stepped and jumped past his previous personal best to record a distance of 13m 81cm and claim a bronze medal.
Kieran was second string for Scotland in the 800m but managed to avoid some physical manoeuvring around the final bend to claim fourth place with a time of one minute 57.31 seconds.
Both athletes compete in the Scottish championships in a few weeks’ time and Louis is heading down south to take on the English again in their open championships later this month.