​Peebles athlete Louis Whyte wins medals at double at international meet

Peebles teenager Louis Whyte with the silver and bronze medals he won for long jump and triple jump at the Schools International Athletics Board's track and field competition at Grangemouth on Saturday

Louis, 16, and Kieran, 15, were representing Peebles High School against the home nations’ top under-17 athletes.

Louis, coached by Peebles’ Linda Nicholson, already topped the rankings for long jump and triple jump in Scotland in his age bracket but came on leaps and bounds at his first-ever international event, smashing the 7m long jump barrier by 4cm to take the silver medal.

His jump ranks seventh in the Scottish all-time list for his age group.

Peebles athletes Kieran Fulton and Louis Whyte at Grangemouth at the weekend

Louis was back in action in triple jump later in the day, being one of only a few athletes selected for more than one event, and he hopped, stepped and jumped past his previous personal best to record a distance of 13m 81cm and claim a bronze medal.

Kieran was second string for Scotland in the 800m but managed to avoid some physical manoeuvring around the final bend to claim fourth place with a time of one minute 57.31 seconds.