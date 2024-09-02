Paralympics: Borders pair Stephen Clegg and Sammi Kinghorn both in medals for GB

Stephen Clegg with his Paralympics men's 100m backstroke gold medal (Pic by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

A sensational first few days at the Paralympics saw Borders stars Stephen Clegg (swimming) and Sammi Kinghorn (athletics) win a gold and silver medal respectively for Great Britain in Paris.

In the 100m backstroke, Newcastleton ace Clegg, 28, won a Paralympics race for the first time after S12 100m butterfly silver and 100m freestyle and backstroke bronze at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, while Gordon wheelchair athlete Kinghorn, 28, overcame a technical issue to claim Great Britain’s first athletics medal of the Games with silver in Sunday’s women’s T53 800m.

Clegg said: “I use the expression ‘got the monkey off the back’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As soon as I touched that wall in Tokyo and didn’t win that one, I wanted it more than ever. Going into Tokyo I had the plan of retiring if I won and that didn’t happen.

Samantha Kinghorn after finishing second in T53 800m final (Pic courtesy of ParalympicsGB/PA Wire)

“The last three years have been spent revising my approach to the sport and rediscovering my love for the sport and it’s brought me to here.

“Now I can look back and almost be grateful for that second place in Tokyo and know that not necessarily it was the reason, but that if I didn’t finish second, I might not be here today.

“Breaking world records is an incredible thing and now I’ve got two.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And celebrating a silver medal was fellow Borderer Kinghorn, a comfortable second in 1:42.96 in the 800m behind Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland who set a Paralympic record.

“That’s mental to win Great Britain’s first athletics medal,” Kinghorn said. “That’s pretty crazy.

“The day that I watched London 2012 and watched Hannah (Cockroft) and watched Dave (Weir), I never thought that would be the case for me.

“What an amazing team that we’ve got. Warming up with Mel (Woods) who is my team-mate, I train with her regularly and train with Hannah regularly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was having a little bit of a technical issue and I was having a little bit of panic out there before the start line and Hannah gave me a hug and was so good and just said to me ‘believe in yourself, you got it’.

“And she didn’t need to do that, she’s racing, she could have just taken herself into the corner but she saw that I was worried and came over and I really appreciate that.”

National Lottery players raise more than £30million a week for Good Causes including vital funding into sport – from grassroots to elite. To find out more visit: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk