Organisers of this year’s ​Jim Clark Rally appealing for volunteers

A pre-Jim Clark Rally promotional event held in Duns on Saturday (Photo: Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club)

​​Officials organising this year’s Jim Clark Rally have issued an appeal for volunteers to help out at the Duns-based event at the end of this month.

Volunteer marshals, radio-operators and other helpers are required to ensure the rally goes according to plan.

Incentives on offer include bags of snacks, woollen hats with rechargeable headlights, £10 supermarket vouchers and free camping.

“As one of the most popular closed-road events in the UK, the Jim Clark Rally requires a significant number of volunteer marshals and radio marshals both on and off the stages to help with the safe and efficient running of the event,” said a spokeperson for the Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club, the event’s organisers.

Anyone interested in offering their services can go to https://jimclarkrally.co.uk/marshals/ for details.

This year’s rally is being contested over its longest route for a dozen-plus years, up from 67 miles in 2023 and 88 in 2024 to 102.

First run in 1970 as a tribute to two-time Formula One world champion and Berwickshire farmer Clark following his death two years prior at the age of 32, it’s back for its 49th edition from Friday, May 23, to Sunday, May 25.

2025’s seeded entry list is out now and it includes Duns drivers Garry Pearson, Euan Thorburn and Dale Robertson, as well as the likes of Estonia’s Romet Jurgenson and Welshmen Meirion Evans and James Williams.

May 25’s Jim Clark Reivers’ Rally is also being extended and will now take in 60 competitive stage miles, after going up from 43 to 55 last year.

The Langton stage brought back last year after being out of use for over a decade returns and it’s joined by another route last used in 2012, at Bothwell, and a reversed version of the Fogo test.

All three of those stages will be run twice on the evening of the 23rd, totalling 46 miles, after a ceremonial start in Duns town centre.

The 24th’s racing will begin at Langton too, followed by a revised Edrom and Blackadder stage and a new one at Polwarth stage, all to be run twice, adding up to 55 miles.

The event, now with Eyemouth-based raffle firm Borders Competitions as main sponsor rather than Alloa-based Beatson’s Building Supplies, will host a round of 2025’s British Rally Championship once again, along with the National Asphalt Rally Championship, the North of England Tarmacadam Rally Championship and the Association of North-East and Cumbria Car Clubs Championship.

The 25th’s one-day Reivers’ Rally will start in Duns as well and take in stages at Westruther, Mack’s Mill, Scott’s View and Eccles, with drivers contesting the Scottish Rally Championship and Scottish Tarmack Rally Championship taking part.

Thorburn, Pearson and Robertson all managed top-ten finishes on home turf at 2024’s rally.

Thorburn, 38, was the only one to claim an overall podium place, finishing third in a total time of 1:15:27.9, with Paul Beaton, of Inverness, as co-driver, in a Volkswagen Polo GTi R5, but Pearson, 33, with Daniel Barritt alongside him, was third among the British Rally Championship challengers competing, and sixth all told, in his Ford Fiesta Rally2 in 1:16:34.8.

Robertson, 41, and Kelso co-driver Douglas Redpath were ninth overall in 1:19:39.5.​

Four-time British rally champion Keith Cronin, also in a Rally2, was the British championship’s leading man and winner overall in 1:14:59.8, with Mikie Galvin accompanying him.

That was his third win at the Borders rally, following prior first-place finishes in 2012 and 2022, making him the joint most successful driver in the half-century-plus history of the event, along with fellow Irishman Andrew Nesbitt and Roger Clark.

The last Borderer to win the main event was Kelso’s late Dom Buckley Snr back in 1998, with Neil Ewing as co-driver.