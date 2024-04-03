Organisers of Borders’ Jim Clark Rally appealing for volunteers to help them get show on road

Marshals on duty in Duns at 2019's Jim Clark Rally

​The closed-road rally – held annually since 1970 as a tribute to late Chirnside farmer and two-time Formula One champion driver Clark with breaks in 1979, from 2015 to 2018 and in 2020 and 2021 – is being staged in and around Duns from Friday, May 24, to Sunday, May 26.

Registration is now open for marshals and other volunteers and a training day is being held at Duns Rugby Club this coming Saturday.

Anyone wishing to help out and intending to attend that session at the Langtongate club can find further details at https://jimclarkrally.co.uk/marshals-and-officials/

“Volunteering is a great way to get up close to the cars and action whilst providing a valuable service to fans, competitors and the community,” said a spokesperson for the Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club, organisers of the rally, sponsored by Alloa-based Beatson’s Building Supplies.

“Practical training is to include marshalling of closed-road rallies, being first marshal on scene, fire theory, rally radio and spectator safety and management.

“The Jim Clark Rally requires an army of volunteer marshals, radio operators and officials to help ensure the safe and efficient running of this year’s event and registration is now open.

“Marshals, rescue crews, timekeepers, recovery operators and all volunteers at any motorsport event are key to ensuring the safety of all those involved in the sport.

“As the most popular closed-road event in the UK, the Jim Clark Rally requires a significant number of volunteers both on and off the stages to run the rally.

“We have roles on the stages, on the timing teams and other areas of the event.”

Perks on offer to volunteers include free camping, money off food bought at Greenlaw’s Blackadder Mini-Market and Deli and entry into two prize draws.

Regulations for drivers taking part were published this week but 2024’s entry list isn’t out yet.