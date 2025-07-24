Only two more meetings of 2025’s Border Games season to go
There being only eight sets of games this time round due to the circuit’s usual Peebles round not going ahead, there are only two more meetings to go – at Langholm this Friday and at Morebattle to conclude proceedings for the year on Saturday, August 9.
Entries for Morebattle’s games close on Sunday. To enter online, go to www.entrycentral.com/bordersathletics
Langholm’s games, at the town’s Castleholm, begin at 1.30pm and will be made up of six senior races, six junior ones and three high-jump classes.
The biggest prizes of the day are on offer for two 90m races, both sponsored by town property firm Ashleybank Investments, with a 1,000-guinea handicap paying out £1,050 to its winner, plus the Sarah Turner Memorial Challenge Trophy, and the annual UK sprint championship promising a top prize of £500.
Friday’s four other senior races are over 200m, 400m, 800m and 1,600m, and the same goes for their junior counterparts, with the two shorter ones being split into age bands for children aged nine to 12 and over 12.
This year’s senior high jump championship offers a top prize of £200 and it’s accompanied by events for boys and girls.
Last year’s 90m races were won by Edinburgh’s Allan Hamilton and Hawick’s Jack Wilson.
