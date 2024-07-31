Olympic Games round-up: How are Borderers Lisa Thomson, Lucy Hope and Sarah Robertson faring in Paris?
The British women had earlier gone 7-0 up in the first half at Stade de France when Thomson converted a try by Ellie Boatman.
But Naya Tapa’s try before half-time brought the Americans back into it, before second half tries by Kristi Kirshe – converted by Kayla Canett – and Sammy Sullivan, sealed it for the USA.
The loss meant that GB – who had defeated Ireland 21-12, lost 36-5 to Australia and beaten South Africa 26-17 in Pool B to reach the knockout stages – were put into a placing five to eight match against China on Tuesday, which the Brits lost 19-15 despite tries by Ellie Kildunne, Jasmine Joyce and Boatman.
Moving onto the swimming pool, Jedburgh star Lucy Hope dived in at her second Olympics as part of the British quartet that came seventh in the women’s 4x100m freestyle event at Paris La Defense Arena on Saturday.
Hope, Freya Anderson, Anna Hopkin and Eva Okaro – the first Black woman to represent GB in the Olympic pool – finished in a time of 3:35.25.
On the hockey pitch, Selkirk’s Sarah Robertson, formerly with Tweedbank’s Fjordhus Reivers but now at London club Hampstead and Westminster, and her GB team-mates got off to a losing start in Pool B with a 2-1 defeat to Spain at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Sunday, despite Giselle Ansley’s goal.
And there was further disappointment for forward Robertson and her team-mates on Monday as they lost 4-0 to Australia.
In their latest Pool B game against South Africa on Wednesday, GB recovered from conceding an early goal by Kayla de Waal to win 2-1 thanks to strikes by Amy Costello and Hannah French.
The Brits still have group matches against the USA tomorrow (Thursday) and Argentina on Saturday.
And Peebles rider Scott Brash will compete in the showjumping in Paris, aiming to add to the gold team jumping medal he won at London 2012.
This will be Brash’s third Olympics, and he’ll be riding Hello Jefferson in both the team and individual show jumping events. He will first be in action tomorrow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.