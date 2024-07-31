Olympic Games round-up: How are Borderers Lisa Thomson, Lucy Hope and Sarah Robertson faring in Paris?

Lisa Thomson and her GB team-mates are out of the running for Olympic medals (Pic by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Hawick rugby star Lisa Thomson’s dream of landing an Olympic Games medal as part of Great Britain’s women’s sevens squad was dashed in Paris on Monday as Team GB suffered a 17-7 defeat to the USA in the quarter-finals.

The British women had earlier gone 7-0 up in the first half at Stade de France when Thomson converted a try by Ellie Boatman.

But Naya Tapa’s try before half-time brought the Americans back into it, before second half tries by Kristi Kirshe – converted by Kayla Canett – and Sammy Sullivan, sealed it for the USA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The loss meant that GB – who had defeated Ireland 21-12, lost 36-5 to Australia and beaten South Africa 26-17 in Pool B to reach the knockout stages – were put into a placing five to eight match against China on Tuesday, which the Brits lost 19-15 despite tries by Ellie Kildunne, Jasmine Joyce and Boatman.

Lucy Hope (left), Anna Hopkin and Eva Okaro of Team GB after competing in women's 4x100m freestyle relay heats at Olympic Games in Paris (Pic by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

​Moving onto the swimming pool, Jedburgh star Lucy Hope dived in at her second Olympics as part of the British quartet that came seventh in the women’s 4x100m freestyle event at Paris La Defense Arena on Saturday.

Hope, Freya Anderson, Anna Hopkin and Eva Okaro – the first Black woman to represent GB in the Olympic pool – finished in a time of 3:35.25.

On the hockey pitch, Selkirk’s Sarah Robertson, formerly with Tweedbank’s Fjordhus Reivers but now at London club Hampstead and Westminster, and her GB team-mates got off to a losing start in Pool B with a 2-1 defeat to Spain at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Sunday, despite Giselle Ansley’s goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there was further disappointment for forward Robertson and her team-mates on Monday as they lost 4-0 to Australia.

Sarah Robertson has been in hockey action for Team GB at Olympic Games in Paris (Pic Duncan Gray)

In their latest Pool B game against South Africa on Wednesday, GB recovered from conceding an early goal by Kayla de Waal to win 2-1 thanks to strikes by Amy Costello and Hannah French.

The Brits still have group matches against the USA tomorrow (Thursday) and Argentina on Saturday.

And Peebles rider Scott Brash will compete in the showjumping in Paris, aiming to add to the gold team jumping medal he won at London 2012.