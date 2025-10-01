Next Borders Cross-Country Series to include meeting in Midlothian

Vogrie Country Park in Midlothian (Photo: Scott Louden)

Dates have been set for the next Borders Cross-Country Series and it will start at Lauder on Sunday, November 2.

It will be one round shorter than previous editions, with two meetings missing, at Spittal in Northumberland and Duns, but one replacement lined up, at Vogrie Country Park in Midlothian.

One more round follows Lauder’s opener in November and that’s at Dunbar in East Lothian on the 16th, also a Sunday.

Only one is lined up for the month after and that’s at Peebles on Sunday, December 14.

Into next year and there’ll be two meetings in January, on Sundays the 11th and 25th, at Paxton and Gorebridge respectively; one in February, at Galashiels on Sunday the 8th; and a season-concluding presentation round at Hawick on Sunday, March 1.

Round one will be hosted by Lauderdale Limpers, round two by Dunbar Running Club, round three by Moorfoot Runners, round four by Norham Running Club, round five by Edinburgh’s Hunters Bog Trotters,round six by Gala Harriers and March’s finale by Teviotdale Harriers.

Confirming those seven dates, a spokesperson for the organisers said: “This season, we’re delighted to welcome a brand-new venue at Vogrie Park, hosted by guest club Hunters Bog Trotters, which promises to be a fantastic addition to the calendar.

“While we’re sad to say that Duns and Spittal will not feature in this year’s series, we’d like to thank everyone involved at both venues for the many great races we’ve enjoyed there over the years.

“We look forward to another brilliant season of cross-country running and we can’t wait to see you all on the start-line.”

For further details, go to https://www.bordersxc.co.uk/