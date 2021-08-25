Newtown athlete Ewan Purves collects bronze medal on international debut
Borders athlete Ewan Purves took a bronze medal last week in Manchester at his first international event.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 5:50 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 6:48 pm
The former Earlston High School pupil was running for Scotland U20s in the 4x400 metres.
A relative said: “It was a great team performance with having to run strong individual legs. The five teams competing had strong national teams, so to achieve this was outstanding.” When Ewan was initially selected, the family member said: “This is a huge achievement, as his age group is very competitive and it’s his first year.”
Ewan, from Newtown, runs with Edinburgh AC and the Scottish Jaguars, while he is coached by Henry Gray and trains with Berwickshire runner and British international Guy Learmonth.