New race to be run at Innerleithen games in memory of tragic athlete Craig Angus

Craig Angus winning the 800m American Cup race at St Ronan's Border Games in his home-town of Innerleithen in 2018 (Photo: Ian Linton)

Craig Angus won the youths’ 800m American Cup race for youngsters from Innerleithen, Walkerburn and Traquair aged nine to 16 at his home-town’s games in 2017 and 2018 and the new race named after him, an open handicap for youths, will be over the same distance.

The winner of that addition to the itinerary for the Victoria Park games on Saturday, July 15, will be presented with the Craig Angus Memorial Trophy.

Announcing that new prize, a Borders Athletics spokesperson said: “Craig’s family have been speaking with the St Ronan’s Border Games committee and in recognition of Craig’s achievements in our sport, they are going to sponsor a new race.

“It’s a fantastic gesture from the family at an extremely difficult time and the games committee and Borders Athletics would like to thank the family for their generous sponsorship.

“To all youths and coaches, let’s support the first running of the Craig Angus memorial youths’ open 800m at St Ronan’s this year.”

Former Peebles High School student Craig was a member of Moorfoot Runners and Gregor Nicholson, their youths’ coach, has posted a tribute to the tragedy-hit youngster on their Facebook page, saying: “It is with immense sadness that I must report that Craig has passed away, losing his cruel battle with cancer at the devastatingly young age of just 20.

“Craig competed for Moorfoot Runners from 2013 as an under-13 through to 2018 as an under-17.

Craig Angus, second from left, winning a 200m heat at Kelso Border Games in 2019 (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

“Modest as he was, he would have been the first to admit that he wasn’t a national title contender, but his commitment to his training and racing saw him make the podium on numerous occasions at the Borders schools cross-country championships. Indeed, he was only just pipped to the S3 title in 2017 by his team-mate and fellow Moorfoot Runner Ethan Elder, a Scottish champion.

“His race record on the Power of 10 website shows that he recorded a best time over 800m of 2:09.28, which is not to be sneezed at, and he was definitely capable of running far quicker than his 4.43 1,500m personal best, run indoors at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena when representing Peebles High School at the Scottish schools indoor championships.

“For five consecutive years from 2014 to 2018, he was a perennial top-half finisher in the Moorfoot red and blue at the national cross-country championships at Falkirk, with a best placing of 39th as an under-17 in a field of 150 in 2017.

“He represented Team Borders in the east district cross-country league and on the track in 2016, contributing valuable points to help Team Borders win the Forth Valley league title.

“He was also a regular on the Borders Athletics games circuit, and I know he took great delight, but in his usual modest manner, in winning the youths’ 800m from the back-mark, and in front of a home crowd, at the St Ronan’s Games in Innerleithen in consecutive years, 2017 and 2018.

“I often think that our wee club is like an extended family. Sadly, we have lost one of the nicest of family members and it is incredibly hard to comprehend someone so young, fit and active being struck down in such a cruel manner.

“Craig was a real trier, whose quiet dedicated manner meant he was a pleasure to coach and was a shining example to younger athletes.

“I will remember him always with a wee shy smile on his face, even after the hardest of races or training sessions, and that image of a smiling Craig embodies what is most important for all junior athletes starting out on their athletic journey – it might be hard work sometimes but enjoy it.

“Our deepest condolences are offered to Craig’s parents, Susan and Colin, to his sister Kiera and all Craig’s family and friends.”