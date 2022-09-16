Navigator charts course to victory at Kelso Racecourse’s first meeting of 200th-anniversary season

The Navigator, a seven-year-old grey gelding trained by Dianne Sayer at Hackthorpe, near Penrith, and ridden by Danny McMenamin, won Wednesday’s 4.15pm £25,000 Weatherbys Handicap Hurdle over two miles and five furlongs by two lengths at Kelso, claiming its £13,615 top prize (Photo: Kelso Races)

The seven-year-old grey gelding, trained by Dianne Sayer at Hackthorpe, near Penrith, and ridden by Danny McMenamin, won Wednesday’s 4.15pm £25,000 Weatherbys Handicap Hurdle over two miles and five furlongs by two lengths, claiming its £13,615 top prize.

Solo Saxophone, trained in Oxfordshire by Alex Hales and with Kielan Woods as jockey, was second and Caius Marcius, entered by another Cumbrian trainer, Nicky Richards, and ridden by Sean Quinlan was third.

The only Borders entry for the day’s feature race, Kaizer, a seven-year-old chestnut gelding trained by Hawick’s Ewan Whillans and with Craig Nichol riding, finished fifth and last.

10/11 favourite Getaman winning the 6.15pm Kelso Races Supporting the Community Novices’ Handicap Chase at the Borders track on Wednesday, ridden by Kielan Woods and trained in Worcestershire by David Jeffreys, a nephew of late former Kelso Racecourse chairman Johnny Jeffreys (Photo: Kelso Races)

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McMenamin said of his mount: “He saw the trip out well, and that was the way to ride him as he likes to be switched off.

“It opens up a few options for him and it was a nice prize for this time of the season.”

Irish jockey Jack Hogan got his first win at Kelso on 4/9 favourite Mortlach, trained in Gloucestershire by Fergal O’Brien, in the opening Kelso Races Bicentenary Novices’ Hurdle at 3.40pm.

The Borders’ only representative in that race, Spittal-on-Rule trainer Paul Robson’s Magic Mike, with Jedburgh’s Callum Bewley as jockey, was sixth and last.

Jockey Kielan Woods and Worcestershire trainer David Jeffreys, a nephew of late former Kelso Racecourse chairman Johnny Jeffreys, celebrating 10/11 favourite Getaman winning the 6.15pm Kelso Races Supporting the Community Novices’ Handicap Chase at the Borders track on Wednesday (Photo: Kelso Races)

The 1822 Foundation Stone Handicap Chase at 4.45pm was won by evens favourite Raecius Felix, ridden by Brian Hughes and trained by County Durham’s Rebecca Menzies.

Victory in the 5.15pm John Carr Grandstand Handicap Hurdle went to Hughes again, for Cheshire trainer Donald McCain Jr, with 3/1 favourite Genever Dragon.

That’s Your Lottie, ridden by Emma Chaston-Smith and trained by Katie Scott at Lindean, near Selkirk, finished fourth at 8/1 after being judged best turned out of the nine horses competing.

Only four horses contested the 5.45pm 200 Years of Turf Excellence Handicap Chase and the winner was 5/2 second favourite Gold des Bois for jockey Conor O’Farrell and Dumfries and Galloway trainer Iain Jardine.

The 6.15pm Kelso Races Supporting the Community Novices’ Handicap Chase also attracted a turnout of only four, first place going to 10/11 favourite Getaman, ridden by Woods and trained in Worcestershire by David Jeffreys, a nephew of late former Kelso Racecourse chairman Johnny Jeffreys.

Racks Cross, trained at Oxnam by Harriet Graham and Gary Rutherford and with Hughes riding, finished fourth.

A 33/1 outsider trained by Graham and Rutherford also brought up the rear in the last race of the day, the 6.45pm 200 Years on the Berrymoss Mares’ Open National Hunt Flat Race, that being Fly Away Blues, with Patrick Wadge riding.

Victory in that one went to 11/4 shot Bridget Breeze, ridden by Sean Quinlan and trained by Gillian Boanas near Middlesbrough.