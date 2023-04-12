National win No 2 would be grand for Borders jockey Ryan Mania

Borders jockey Ryan Mania (Pic: Alan Raeburn)

The Galashiels-born 33-year-old is riding Hill Sixteen for his father-in-law, Kelso trainer Sandy Thomson, at the 5.15pm Merseyside steeplechase and he’s hoping the ten-year-old bay gelding can repeat the feat pulled off by 66-1 outsider Auroras Encore for West Yorkshire handler Sue Smith a decade ago by getting round the four-and-a-quarter-mile course first.

That’s still Mania’s only victory at Aintree in 50 rides there but he’s hoping for an encore this time round.

“It was a very, very good day, but it’s like a distant memory now,” he said.

“It was a big thing to happen at the time. It’s actually the only winner I’ve ever had at Aintree, but every time I go there, it feels like a special place because of that one day.

“There is always a buzz and great atmosphere there, and I love going back there. Whether it’s just for a normal meeting or the big meeting, it’s always a good place to go.”

Having become the first Scottish jockey for almost 120 years to win the race in 2013, Mania is now hoping to make Thomson just the third trainer from north of the border to taste success in it.

“It’s getting increasingly hard to find that horse that is going to win, but we’ll always be trying, and Hill Sixteen, if it comes up soft, would have a realistic chance, but if it is dry, we might struggle a little bit,” he said.

“He’s your old-fashioned chaser. He’s big and he’s slow. He’s got a touch of class, which is great, but he could really do with a touch of soft ground just to slow it all down.

“I think the problem with making the fences a lot smaller these days is that horses tend to go quicker and you need a horse with a lot of speed in the National now.