National cyclo-cross win for Borderer Guy Rorke

Borderer Guy Rorke has proved he’s the wheel deal by winning the under-14 open at this year’s British National Cyclo-Cross Championships, held in Falkirk.
By Darin Hutson
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 18:45 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 18:47 GMT
Borderer Guy Rorke celebrating his under-14 cyclo-cross open victory in Falkirk (Pic: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)Borderer Guy Rorke celebrating his under-14 cyclo-cross open victory in Falkirk (Pic: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
Borderer Guy Rorke celebrating his under-14 cyclo-cross open victory in Falkirk (Pic: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The Peebles Cycling Club member was neck and neck with West Lothian Clarion Cycling Club’s Rhuairdh Fulton for much of the race, with his opponent leading at the end of lap one but the Borderer getting ahead of him during the second of four tours.

Fulton came off his bike during the penultimate lap at Falkirk’s Callendar Park, however, handing victory to Rorke, with Northumbrian Wilfred Pugh finishing as runner-up 45 seconds behind him and Fulton in third place.

Rorke was delighted to end up with a gold medal, saying: “I’m so stoked. It’s amazing to wear the jersey for an entire year.

“It’s such a good course. I just felt great today.

“It’s amazing because this year I’ve only had one national trophy podium. To win at the national championships is just amazing.”

