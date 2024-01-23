Borderer Guy Rorke celebrating his under-14 cyclo-cross open victory in Falkirk (Pic: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The Peebles Cycling Club member was neck and neck with West Lothian Clarion Cycling Club’s Rhuairdh Fulton for much of the race, with his opponent leading at the end of lap one but the Borderer getting ahead of him during the second of four tours.

Fulton came off his bike during the penultimate lap at Falkirk’s Callendar Park, however, handing victory to Rorke, with Northumbrian Wilfred Pugh finishing as runner-up 45 seconds behind him and Fulton in third place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rorke was delighted to end up with a gold medal, saying: “I’m so stoked. It’s amazing to wear the jersey for an entire year.

“It’s such a good course. I just felt great today.