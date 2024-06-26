​National contest win for Borders bodybuilder Owen Tennant

Eyemouth teenager Owen Tennant winning the title for his age class at a World Natural Bodybuilding Federation UK show in Dunstable last week (Pic: Sam George Media)

​Eyemouth teenager Owen Tennant has notched up a national bodybuilding competition victory.

The 19-year-old took the teenagers’ title at the World Natural Bodybuilding Federation UK novice championships at Dunstable’s Grove Theatre earlier this month.

He was one of more than 200 first-timers competing in front of an audience of almost 800 at the Bedfordshire venue.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the Borderer’s first national competition success but he’s not resting on his laurels and is in training at Eyemouth’s Sparta Gym for another competition this coming Sunday in South Yorkshire, competing in its under-23 junior class.

Gym boss Alan Bogle was among the first to congratulate Tennant, saying: “Hard work pays off. Well done, champ.

“Owen has worked so hard in his preparation. His commitment has been outstanding.

“We have all seen the work he has put in.

“Credit to his family and girlfriend for the amazing support and backing you have given him.