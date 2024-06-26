National contest win for Borders bodybuilder Owen Tennant
The 19-year-old took the teenagers’ title at the World Natural Bodybuilding Federation UK novice championships at Dunstable’s Grove Theatre earlier this month.
He was one of more than 200 first-timers competing in front of an audience of almost 800 at the Bedfordshire venue.
That was the Borderer’s first national competition success but he’s not resting on his laurels and is in training at Eyemouth’s Sparta Gym for another competition this coming Sunday in South Yorkshire, competing in its under-23 junior class.
Gym boss Alan Bogle was among the first to congratulate Tennant, saying: “Hard work pays off. Well done, champ.
“Owen has worked so hard in his preparation. His commitment has been outstanding.
“We have all seen the work he has put in.
“Credit to his family and girlfriend for the amazing support and backing you have given him.
“I am extremely proud of him representing Sparta.”