Borderer celebrates another race win (Pic by Ronnie Weir)

Kelso High School pupil Jeffrey, 15, who competes in the 300 class up to age 17, reached speeds of up to 120mph on his Kawasaki Ninja 300 while watched by spectators including his parents Allyson and Ross and his uncle Andrew.

At the same meeting, the youngster also rode an Aprilia 660 bike capable of reaching over 150mph in the older ‘lightweight’ class for people aged 15 to adult, finishing fifth and sixth respectively in his Saturday races before coming third and fourth on the Sunday. Riding on this bike competitively for the first time was done to prepare Troy for competing full time in this older age category during the 2024 racing season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As normal it was an awesome performance by Troy at East Fortune,” his delighted mum Allyson told the Southern Reporter.

Troy regularly reaches speeds of over 100mph

"He hasn’t been saying very much about becoming Scottish champion as he’s quite a quiet laddie.

"But he’s chuffed as that was the plan we set out to do this season. We’ve achieved it which is very good as a team.

"Doing so well in the older lightweight class was also a great achievement with Troy really just jumping on the bike on the Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’ll be in action again in the next round at Knockhill next weekend and hopefully he’ll just keep doing what he’s been doing.

"It will be the same routine again for Troy on the two different bikes.

"We just want him to learn riding the faster bike properly. Troy being Troy he’ll want to do the best he can so time will tell.”

Although Troy has already won two titles in the younger age class, he still has plenty to fight for this year as he remains in the running for the Knockhill Motor Sport Club and Melville Club Championships respectively.

Looking ahead to next year, the teenager – noted for his high determination levels - will compete in all nine rounds of the adult championship.