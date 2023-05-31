Motorsport fans urged to play safe or risk missing out on Jim Clark Rally next year

2023 Jim Clark Rally winner Adrien Fourmaux and co-driver Alex Coria celebrating in Duns town centre (Photo: British Rally Championship)

​Sunday’s Jim Clark Reivers Rally, won by Duns driver Euan Thorburn, had to be halted and was close to being abandoned due to some spectators straying into hazardous vantage points during Sunday’s Scott’s View and Westruther stages and refusing to heed safety marshals’ requests that they move, leading to further event staff having to be deployed to resolve the issue.

That flouting of regulations has prompted the Duns-based event’s organisers, the Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club, to issue a warning to fans that they might miss out in 2024 and beyond if they fail to comply with the relevant rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Course clerk Jonathan Lord has issued an appeal to spectators to play by the rules in future, saying: “The Jim Clark Rally is one of the biggest stage rallies to take place in the UK and attracts attention from across the country as enthusiasts are eager to watch the drivers in action.

“The safety of everyone involved in the rally, from spectators and residents to competitors and officials, is our highest priority.

“Once the road is closed for the rally, it becomes an offence to walk on the road, including heading onto the road to recover or push cars, and it is a condition of use that this is policed, but a small number of people chose to ignore that and sadly we had to stop the stage to deal with their actions and relocate them.

“That subsequently causes delays and could stop the entire rally, spoiling it for both competitors and fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was just a small number of people who caused the issues, but we work closely with the police and local authorities during the rally, and know they would have no hesitation in pulling the plug on the event, but I’m confident that our like-minded rally fans will heed the advice for next year and we can continue to enjoy this ground-breaking event.”

Lord says the event team will look into improving the views on offer for fans but can only do so much because of the setting of the rally.

“We have received some feedback from spectators that some of the viewing areas were less than ideal this year,” he said.

“Sadly, we don’t have the luxury of grandstands or stadiums and are working totally with the natural landscape around us and what we can utilise thanks to the generosity of local landowners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad