Robbie Davidson on the winners podium

Heading into the business end of the season, Davidson, 16, leads the Clubman class in both the Hare and Hound and Enduro standings.

Clubman debutant Davidson has won two of four Hare and Hound rounds so far in 2023, with his most recent success on a KTM 150cc machine coming at Falahill earlier this month when he triumphed by an incredible margin of four-and-a-half minutes following a seven lap race which took around three hours to complete. In the one Enduro round staged so far, he won the race at Lockerbie.

"Becoming a double Scottish champion would be absolutely fantastic,” the teenager – who competes against around 20 mostly older riders in each race – told the Southern Reporter.

"Becoming a double Scottish champion would be absolutely fantastic," the teenager – who competes against around 20 mostly older riders in each race – told the Southern Reporter.

The young Borders star in full flow

"It’s my goal for this year and it would be good to achieve it. I’m pretty confident that I’ll get the double victory but I’ll just need to see how it pans out.

“I think the recent Hare and Hounds race at Falahill was the biggest margin of victory I’ve ever had.

"I got a good start. I got off the line in third and then the first placed rider fell off so I was into second.

"Then I got past him into first place on the fourth corner, got my head down and created a gap.

"The buzz of competing is really good, you get a real adrenaline rush reaching speeds of up to 70mph.

"Making a living out of motorcycle riding in the future – competing in something like the British Enduro Championship – would be a dream for me.”

Davidson’s fine achievements this year come on the back of him excelling in the lower Scottish Championship Sportsman class in 2022, winning the Hare and Hound section and coming second in Enduro.

Davidson’s respective Scottish Championship campaigns will take a sabbatical over the next few weeks, although he will continue his regular weekend practice sessions at Duns Motocross Track.

He is next in Enduro action at Aberdeen on September 2 and 3, with his return to Hare and Hound duties coming at Lauder on September 17. Originally there were a total of six rounds scheduled for each class this year, but the number of Enduro rounds is likely to be reduced by organisers.