Katie Edgar being presented with her award by Bruce Edward in Cumbernauld (Photo: Jim Crichton)

The 19-year-old picked up that title after competing in international youth eventing championships held over four days at Bishop Burton College in East Yorkshire.

Edgar has ridden for Scotland in the past, along with twin sister Vicky, but this time round they were both competing as individuals.

The teenager and her horse Ringwood Dalto were lying midfield overnight after the contest’s dressage round, but a fast ride in the following cross-country leg put her up to 14th in the standings at the end of the second day.

The final day’s showjumping saw Katie progress up the leaderboard throughout the morning, eventually clinching the title to make the 500-mile round trip involved worthwhile.

That’s one of two trophies Edgar has picked up of late, the other being for best Scottish event rider in hr class at the international horse trials held at Kelso’s Floors Castle in May. That prize was handed over six months on at British Eventing Scotland’s annual awards dinner and ball, held at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Westerwood Spa and Golf Resort at Cumbernauld.

She’s currently in her second year of studying rural business management Student at Scotland’s Rural College’s Edinburgh campus with a view to working on her parents Thomas and Tina’s sheep farm at Bankhead, near Morebattle, once she’s done.

Edgar is delighted to have picked up awards at the double, telling us: “I’m very happy.

“I started eventing when I was 12. When I first started, it was just for experience and to try something new – just pure showjumping at that point – and I was seeing how everything was going over the years and waited to see what would happen really.

“I’ve never really pushed for awards or anything and have just taken everything in my stride.”

Eventing now being in its close season, next up for Edgar are likely to be competitions at Richmond Equestrian Centre in North Yorkshire and Frenchfield Park near Penrith in Cumbria in spring next year.