More than 70 runners brave heatwave for Galashiels fundraiser
Borders fundraising fixture the Rowan Boland memorial run made a post-coronavirus comeback in Galashiels on Sunday, with more than 70 runners of all ages braving heatwave conditions to take part.
The event, held at Gala Cricket Club by Gala Harriers and the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust, included a junior fun run and the three-mile Meigle Hill run.
Ewan Christie was first home from the hill run to take the men’s title, with Poppy Lunn being the first female finisherk.
The junior fun run saw all children presented with a medal by current Galashiels Braw Lad John Turnbull and Braw Lass Abbie Hood, and they also presented trophies to the Meigle run’s winners.
Most Popular
-
1
In photos: Ladies dress to impress at Hawick Sevens
-
2
'It has exceeded all expectations' - Earlston rugby ace Mark Stewart holds successful charity day in memory of team-mate killed in road accident
-
3
Borders rugby legend John Jeffrey calls on national teams to raise their game
-
4
Langlee Amateurs follow up first cup win of new football season with two A division wins out of two
-
5
In pictures: Kelso pair among winners as Border Games season concludes at Morebattle
There was also a barbecue, ice cream van, bouncy castle and kwik cricket available on the day, staged to raise funds for the trust set up in memory of Galashiels youngster Rowan Boland following his death at the age of nine while playing cricket at the town’s club in 2010.
Trust spokesperson Kristin Boland said: “A huge thanks goes to all the runners and everyone who came along on the day to support the event.
“It was great to be back after a three-year absence.
“We are looking forward to 2023 already and hope to see even more people take part.”
Besides Christie and Lunn, winners on the day were Archie Dalgleish, fastest boy under the age of 16; Jessica Smith, fastest girl under 16; David Gun, first man over 40 to finish; Debbie Paterson, first woman over 40 back; and Neil Christie and Liz Anne Maben, fastest over-50 finishers.