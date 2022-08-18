More than 70 runners brave heatwave for Galashiels fundraiser

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overall Rowan Boland memorial run winner Ewan Christie being presented with his trophy by Galashiels Braw Lad and Lass John Turnbull and Abbie Hood

The event, held at Gala Cricket Club by Gala Harriers and the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust, included a junior fun run and the three-mile Meigle Hill run.

Ewan Christie was first home from the hill run to take the men’s title, with Poppy Lunn being the first female finisherk.

The junior fun run saw all children presented with a medal by current Galashiels Braw Lad John Turnbull and Braw Lass Abbie Hood, and they also presented trophies to the Meigle run’s winners.

First female finisher Poppy Lunn being given her prize by Galashiels Braw Lad and Lass John Turnbull and Abbie Hood

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was also a barbecue, ice cream van, bouncy castle and kwik cricket available on the day, staged to raise funds for the trust set up in memory of Galashiels youngster Rowan Boland following his death at the age of nine while playing cricket at the town’s club in 2010.

Trust spokesperson Kristin Boland said: “A huge thanks goes to all the runners and everyone who came along on the day to support the event.

“It was great to be back after a three-year absence.

“We are looking forward to 2023 already and hope to see even more people take part.”

All Sunday's Rowan Boland memorial run winners