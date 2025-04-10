More than 30 first places for Gala Harriers youngsters at Team Borders trials

The Galashiels club’s winners included Matilda Lee at girls’ under-13 hurdles over 70m in a time of 14.10, three-tenths of a second ahead of runner-up Isla Woodburn, of Tweed Leader Jed Track, with Gala’s Rose Davidson third in 14.70.

Matilda also won at 3kg shot-put with 5.25m, her clubmate Hayley Wood being second with 4.47.

Lewis Bisland was another, winning an uncontested under-13 boys’ 75m hurdles in 17.40, and the same went for Iris Dennison in the under-17 girls’ 100m in 13.90 and her age group’s long jump with 4.47m, Robert Horton in the under-15 boys’ 100m in 11.98 and 800m in 2:22 and Russell Wilson in the under-15 boys’ long jump with 4.46m, 4kg shot-put with 7.01m and 600g javelin with 20.55. Iris also won at high jump with 1.30m and long jump with 4.47.

Emily Cranston was first in the under-11 girls’ 100m race in 15.30, six-tenths of a second ahead of runner-up Millie Stewart, with TLJT’s Darcy Sharp third in 16.20.

Emily also won her age bracket’s long jump with a leap of 3.39m, with Millie second on 2.98m and Gala’s Amelie Wilson third on 2.77, and the high jump with 1.2m.

She won at long jump too with 3.39m, with Millie second on 2.98 and Amelie third on 2.77, at 2kg shot-put with 6.17, clubmate Iris Ford-Downes being second with 3.33, and at turbo javelin with 13.27, clubmate Amber Chan being second with 7.34.

Melisa Matiukaite was first in the under-15 girls’ 100m in 13.40, with clubmate Rachel Grant second in 13.50 and Mollie Phillips and Evelyn Bell joint-third in 14.00.

Rachel, Melisa and Olivia Lunn made it a clean sweep for the club of top-three places in the under-15 girls’ long jump with 4.24m, 4.20 and 3.53, and Olivia also won at high jump with 1.25.

They did the same, in the same order, at long jump with 4.24m, 4.20 and 3.53.

The same went for Connor Wilson, Magnus Church and Rokas Matiukas in the under-13 boys’ race over that distance, respectively clocking 14.70, 14.70 and 15.20.

It also went for Magnus, Haydon McAllister and Connor over 800m in 2:40, 2:45 and 2:50.

Connor and Rokas were first and third in their age’s long jump with 4.07m and 3.54, sandwiching TLJT’s second-placed Duncan Hardie on 3.61.

Connor won his age bracket’s 800m too in 2:37, with Gala’s Wilfred Lee second in 2:56 and TLJT’s Arthur Aitken third in 3:02.

Magnus, Rokas and Lewis Bisland claimed the three top places at 3kg shot-put with 6.30m, 5.40 and 4.63, and Magnus and Connor were first and second at 400g javelin with 22.12 and 15.36.

Melisa Matiukaite won at 3kg shot-put as well with 8.11m, Evie Stewart being second with 7.85 and Gala’s Lara Abdrabbo third on 7.31.

Holly Craig won the under-15 girls’ 800m in 2:38, with clubmate Jessica McCowan second in 2.39 and Mollie Phillips third in 2.55, and at 500g javelin with 19.92m, with Melisa second on 16.52 and Lara third on 16.37.

TLJT claimed a handful of first places, one for Robyn Lees in the under-13 girls’ 100m race in 14.20 being among them.

Her clubmate Isla Woodburn was second in that race in 14.80, with Ava Cubbon third in 15.00.

Isla won her age’s high jump with 1.43m, with Ava second on 1.25 and Beth Dennison third on 1.15.

Rosa Mabon won the under-13 girls’ 800m in 2:38, with Gala’s Matilda Lee and Rose Davidson second in 2:40 and third in 2:41.

Logan Hogg won the under-11 boys’ long jump with 3.83m, with his clubmate Arthur Armstrong third on 2.74 and Ruaridh Phillips second on 2.91.

A throw of 4.69m won the under-11 boys’ 2kg shot-put for Arthur Aitken.

Teviotdale Harriers’ Riley Marshall won an uncontested under-nine boys’ 100m race in 23.30 and the same went for his clubmate Freya Michie in the under-11 girls’ 800m in 3:14.

Their under-11 clubmate Connor Davidson won over 100m in 14.90, with TLJT’s Lachlan Graham and Arthur Armstrong second in 15.30 and third in 15.90.

The under-13 girls’ long jump was won by Ava Cubbon with 4.20m, TLJT’s Robyn Lees and Isla Woodburn being second with 4.10 and third with 4.06.

Ava also won at long jump with 4.20m, with Robyn second on 4.10 and Isla third on 4.06.

Ruaridh Phillips won the under-11 boys’ long jump with 2.91m, Gala’s Wilfred Lee being second with 2.89 and TLJT’s Logan Hogg third with 2.83.

Wilfred won his age’s high jump, though, with 0.95m and long jump with 2.89.

1 . Team Borders’ latest open graded trials at Tweedbank Rokas Matiukas at the latest Team Borders open graded trials at Tweedbank on Sunday (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

2 . Team Borders’ latest open graded trials at Tweedbank Duncan Hardie at the latest Team Borders open graded trials at Tweedbank on Sunday (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

3 . Team Borders’ latest open graded trials at Tweedbank Russell Wilson at the latest Team Borders open graded trials at Tweedbank on Sunday (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

4 . Team Borders’ latest open graded trials at Tweedbank Rosa Mabon at the latest Team Borders open graded trials at Tweedbank on Sunday (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales