Moorfoot Runners under-20 Thomas Hilton follows up Scottish selection for Italian job with wins at Stirling and Broughton

Hilton is part of a four-strong men’s team picked to compete against international opposition from five other countries at the Nasego Vertical Kilometre race, so called because of its climb of 1,000m over a distance of 4.2km, in Lombardy on Saturday, May 24.

His teammates are Corstophine Amateur Athletics Club’s Ewan Brown, East Sutherland Athletics Club’s Ross Gollan and Deeside Runners’ Robbie Simpson.

Hilton is one of two members of his Peebles running club taking on that Italian job, the other being Scout Adkin, and she’ll be accompanied in the Scottish women’s team by Gala Harriers under-20 Isla Paterson.

Their teammates are Carnethy Hill-Running Club’s Kirsty Dickson and Bellahouston Road Runners’ Catriona MacDonald.

Adkin, winner of round one of this year’s World Mountain-Running Association world cup in Romania at the start of the month, will be taking part in the 21.5km Trofeo Nasego up-and-down race on Sunday, May 25, too.

Hilton warmed up for that overseas assignment with a first-placed finish in his age bracket at Broughton’s hill races, also round three of this year’s Scottish junior hill-running league for under-13s, under-15s and under-17s and a Scottish selection event for June’s World Mountain Running Under-18 World Cup in Slovakia.

The Borderer – top of his class in round three of 2025’s under-20 league at Dumyat Hill, near Stirling, in 32:42 three days earlier – clocked 24:13 for his 5km uphill-only run, finishing a minute and a quarter ahead of runner-up Joel Gillan, an under-17 at Central Athletic Club.

Six other Borderers managed top-20 finishes in a field of 31 – Gala under-17s Seb Darlow, Gregor Adamson and Charlie Dalgliesh and under-20s Sam Robertson and Kirsty Rankine and Moorfoot under-17 Rory Pretswell.

Darlow, Adamson, Dalgliesh and Pretswell respectively placed tenth in 27:37, 11th in 27:57, 12th in 29:16 and 13th in 29:26 overall and as fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh under-17s.

Robertson was 18th in 31:01 and Rankine was 20th all told, first under-20 female finisher and third female all together, potentially putting her in the frame for Scottish selection.

A further half-dozen runners from the region went the distance in that race – Gala under-20 Ava Richardson and Moorfoot under-17s Thea Harris, Isabella Moran, Murray Learmond, Lewis Riddell and Eala Mackay, respectively placing overall 23rd in 33:08, 22nd in 32:57, 24th in 33:16, 25th in 34:16, 26th in 34:18 and 31st in 40:48.

Gala under-15 Angus McCarthy was the only Borderer to make the top ten of a field of 29 for the race for his age group and also under-13s, placing tenth in 14:30, with victory going to Lasswade Athletic Club under-15 Francis Ovani-Finnegan in 12:37.

Also in the top 20 were Moorfoot under-13 Torin Urie, 11th overall in 14:48; Gala under-15 Annabelle Stewart, 16th in 15:58; and Moorfoot under-15s Emma Moran and Vivienne Jones, 18th in 16:20 and 20th in 16:29.

Two further Moorfoot members weren’t too far behind – under-15 Eilidh McGeoch, 25th in 17:18, and under-13 Matthew Riddell, 27th in 18:23.

The remaining junior league races are at Braemar, Greenock and Melrose next month, Peebles in August and Kincraig in September.

Melrose’s Eildon Hill Race and Peebles’ Cademuir Rollercoaster are also under-20 league rounds, along with one at Whinlatter in the Lake District in August and another at Aboyne in October.

Gala under-11 Ewan McCarthy won Saturday’s fun-run at Broughton in 4:10, with Moorfoot under-11 Evie Riddell placing fourth in 5:49.

1 . Saturday’s junior hill-races at Broughton Seb Darlow at Saturday’s junior hill-races at Broughton (Photo: Mark Johnston) Photo: Mark Johnston Photo Sales

2 . Saturday’s junior hill-races at Broughton Charlie Dalgliesh at Saturday’s junior hill-races at Broughton (Photo: Mark Johnston) Photo: Mark Johnston Photo Sales

3 . Saturday’s junior hill-races at Broughton : Saturday’s junior hill-races at Broughton Rory Pretswell at Saturday’s junior hill-races at Broughton (Photo: Mark Johnston) Photo: Mark Johnston Photo Sales