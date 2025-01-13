Moorfoot Runners under-20 Thomas Hilton a winner at national XC championships in Glasgow

His Moorfoot Runners clubmate Scout Adkin also secured a podium place at that event, doubling up with the British Cross Challenge, by finishing third in the day’s senior women’s race.

Hilton’s winning time of 17:47 got him home ahead of Swedish runner-up Erik Nederheim, on 17:56, and third-placed Northumbrian Joe Dixon, on 17:59.

Gala Harriers Archie Dalgliesh and Oliver Hastie were running in that race too as under-17s, the former for an east district team and the latter for his club.

Dalgliesh, one of a record number of nine members of the Galashiels club selected to compete against the north and west following December’s east district championships, clocked 19:37 to finish 39th overall out of a field of 72, 13th for his team and 27th in his age bracket.

Hastie was only four seconds behind him, placing 40th.

Adkin, representing her Peebles club, clocked 27:10 to finish 41 seconds behind her race’s winner, the west district’s Lynn McKenna, with east over-35 Morag Miller second on 26:36.

Gala Harriers under-20 Isla Paterson was also running for the east in that race, finishing eighth overall out of 66 in 28:29 and as second counter for her district, helping secure them a silver medal.

Further down the leaderboard, her clubmates Katie Rourke, Sara Green and Katy Barden, all running for the east, were respectively 24th overall and ninth for her team in 29:33, 34th all told and 11th for her district in 30:07 and 37th all together and 12th for the east in 30:45. Green was also fourth female finisher over 40 and Barden first over 45.

A gold team medal went to Gala’s Kirsty Rankine for her 17th-placed finish in the under-17 girls’ race out of a field of 59, getting home as third counter for the east.

Gala clubmate Ava Richardson was 35th overall in that race in 24:22 and 12th for the east.

Gala’s Darrell Hastie was the first Borderer back, first in his over-40 age bracket, eighth for the east and 25th overall in a field of 113 in the senior men’s race in 24:35.

That 8km race was won by Central Athletic Club’s Jamie Crowe, also representing the east, in 23:01.

Gala’s Seb Darlow, running for the east in the 4km under-15 boys’ race, placed 23rd in a field of 63 and ninth for his team in 13:38. His clubmates Gregor Adamson and Charlie Dalgliesh, representing the Harriers, respectively placed 21st in 13:32 and 41st in 14:29.

Gala’s Molly Trewartha, running for the east in the under-13 girls’ race, was 24th in a field of 77 and ninth for her district in 12:04.

1 . Scottish Athletics’ 2025 inter-district cross-country championships Thomas Hilton at Scottish Athletics’ 2025 inter-district cross-country championships at Glasgow’s Alexandra Park on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

2 . Scottish Athletics’ 2025 inter-district cross-country championships Darrell Hastie at Scottish Athletics’ 2025 inter-district cross-country championships at Glasgow’s Alexandra Park on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

3 . Scottish Athletics’ 2025 inter-district cross-country championships Ava Richardson at Scottish Athletics’ 2025 inter-district cross-country championships at Glasgow’s Alexandra Park on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

4 . Scottish Athletics’ 2025 inter-district cross-country championships Archie Dalgliesh at Scottish Athletics’ 2025 inter-district cross-country championships at Glasgow’s Alexandra Park on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales