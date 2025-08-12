Moorfoot Runners U20 Thomas Hilton a record-breaker at 6km Peebles hill-race

That new record followed just a year after the last one of 24:57 was set by Edinburgh’s Angus Wright, with Hilton placing third that time round in 25.49.

Lasswade’s Rowan Taylor – 2023’s winner in 26:10, with Hilton second in 26:30 on that occasion, a year after placing fourth in 27.46 as an under-17 – was runner-up for the second year on the bounce, in 24:53, 11 seconds speedier than 12 months ago.

Hilton was one of five Borderers to make the top 20 of a field of 76, the next home being Gala Harriers’ Seb Darlow, seventh overall in 26:48 and second in his under-17 age bracket, securing him automatic selection for Scotland for a junior mountain-running home international meeting in September.

The others were Moorfoot senior Oli Jepsen, 16th in 28:20; Gala under-20 Zico Field, 18th in 28:54; and Lauderdale Limpers senior Marc Wilkinson, 20th in 29:19.

Another four managed top-30 finishes – Gala veteran Iain Stewart, 22nd in 29:31; Moorfoot under-17 Rory Pretswell, 25th in 30:00; Jack Philip, a senior at the host club, 27th in 30:22; and Gala under-20 Sam Robertson, 28th in 30:35.

Edinburgh Athletic Club under-20 Jessica Taylor was first female finisher, and 24th overall, in 29:50.

This year’s shorter race, over 3km, attracted a further 23 runners aged under-13 and under-15, taking the day’s total entry to 99, the biggest in the 13-year history of the event.

Both races were counters for the Scottish Hill Running League and the full-length one doubled up as a trial race for the Scottish under-17 and under-20 teams heading for Llandwrog in Gwynedd on Saturday, September 13.

Moorfoot under-17 Jack Foley was hoping to be among those to earn selection at the Peebles race but he ended up as one of two runners not to finish after sustaining an injury along the way, leaving him reliant on a discretionary call-up.

The half-length race was won by Lasswade under-15 Francis Ovani-Finnegan in 12:36, with Edinburgh under-15 Yuen Shan Lam second in 12:52 and Glasgow under-13 Rio Biddlecombe third in 13:33.

Central Athletic Club under-15 Ella Hunter was first girl home, and fifth all told, in 13:54.

The first Borderers back, and the only two to pull off top-half finishes, were Gala under-15 Angus McCarthy, ninth in 14:36, and Moorfoot under-15 Zach Harris, tenth in 14:58, and the latter’s clubmate Vivienne Jones, also an under-15, was the region’s first female finisher, and 14th all together, in 15:19.

For full results, go to https://www.moorfootrunners.com/cademuir-rollercoaster

1 . 2025’s Cademuir Rollercoaster hill-race at Peebles Thomas Hilton won 2025’s 6km Cademuir Rollercoaster hill-race at Peebles on Sunday in 24:19 (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

2 . 2025’s Cademuir Rollercoaster hill-race at Peebles Edinburgh 17-year-old Jessica Talor was first female finisher in 29:50 at 2025’s Cademuir Rollercoaster hill-race at Peebles on Sunday (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

3 . 2025’s Cademuir Rollercoaster hill-race at Peebles Lasswade’s Rowan Taylor was runner-up in 24:53 at 2025’s Cademuir Rollercoaster hill-race at Peebles on Sunday (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales