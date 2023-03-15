Moorfoot Runners’ Scout Adkin and Gala Harriers veteran Sara Green hit top ten at UK XC championships

Gala Harrier Sara Green, left, and Scout Adkin at Loughborough on Saturday (Pic: Neil Renton)

Current Scottish cross-country champion Adkin, formerly of Peebles but representing Cumbria at the weekend, clocked 32:14 in the 8km senior women’s race at Loughborough in Leicestershire to finish fifth, 37 seconds behind Northern Irish winner Grace Carson.

Green, running for Scotland East, was only 44 seconds behind Adkin, finishing tenth out of a UK-wide field of 263 in 32:58.

She was one of three members of the Galashiels club competing at the Prestwold Hall event, with youngsters Isla Paterson and Ava Richardson both finishing 76th in their races.

Paterson clocked 23:30 in the 5km under-17 girls’ race, contested by 258 runners, and Richardson recorded a time of 17:51 in the 4km race for under-15 girls, with a field of 295 competing.

A Harriers spokesperson congratulated their three representatives, saying: “Huge congratulations to Sara Green, Isla Paterson and Ava Richardson on their selection to represent the east of Scotland at British Athletics’ inter-counties championships at Loughborough.

“In the 8km senior ladies’ race, Sara finished an incredible tenth place in a field of 263 of the UK’s finest cross-country runners.

