Moorfoot Runners’ David Carter-Brown wins sixth St Boswells Wobbly Trail Race

Carter-Brown completed the 8.4-mile course from the village green at St Boswells out to Maxton and the Mertoun Estate and back in a time of 55.13, almost three minutes ahead of runner-up Gary Trewartha.

Gala Harrier Trewartha’s time of dead on 58 minutes saw him, in turn, get back over three minutes ahead of Lauderdale Limper Leahn Parry, third in 1:01:36.

Carter-Brown, Trewartha and Parry were accompanied by one clubmate apiece in the top ten of the 108 runners taking part, with Lauderdale’s Calum Stewart, also fastest male veteran, finishing fifth in 1:02:10, Gala’s Katie Rourke sixth in 1:02:31 and Moorfoot’s Dean Carr ninth in 1:05:03.

Greg McGovern, of Tweedbank’s Spark Running Club, was fourth in 1:02:03, and unattached runners accounted for the other three top-ten finishes – Connor Hogg, seventh in 1:03:40; Michael Lewis, eighth in 1:04:17; and Stuart Campbell, tenth in 1:05:20 – with Teviotdale Harrier Ross Armstrong just missing out, placing 11th in 1:06:14.

Rourke was also first female finisher, followed by Moorfoot’s Carol Moss and Alex Campbell. Fastest female veteran Moss was 14th overall in 1:08:24 and Campbell 16th in 1:08:50.

The oldest competitor on the day was Lauderdale’s Frank Birch, 80, and he got back 107th in 2:05:18.

This year’s event raised £900 for the Lilliesleaf-based Harris Trust and £450 for various village groups.

1 . St Boswells Wobbly Trail Race 2024 Moorfoot Runner David Carter-Brown won the sixth St Boswells Wobbly Trail Race on Sunday in 55:13 (Photo: Linda Little) Photo: Linda Little Photo Sales

2 . St Boswells Wobbly Trail Race 2024 Carol Moss was 14th in 1:08:24 at the sixth St Boswells Wobbly Trail Race on Sunday (Photo: Michael Philp) Photo: Michael Philp Photo Sales

3 . St Boswells Wobbly Trail Race 2024 Ross Armstrong was 11th in 1:06:14 at the sixth St Boswells Wobbly Trail Race on Sunday (Photo: Linda Little) Photo: Linda Little Photo Sales