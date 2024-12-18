Moorfoot Runners’ David Carter-Brown sets new record for festive race at Melrose

​That was 15 seconds faster than the record set by last year’s winner, Lauderdale Limpers’ Marc Wilkinson.

Second place went to the Lauder club’s Calum Stewart in 57:43 and third to Kelso’s Michael Lewis in 58:41.

They were among 112 runners taking part in the annual festive race from Melrose’s old railway station via the Eildons back to the town’s abbey.

Unattached entrant Virginia Burbridge was first female finisher, getting home fifth overall in 59:25.

Lancashire’s Eilidh Brown was second fastest female, and sixth overall, in 1:00:03 and Moorfoot’s Carol Moss was third, and tenth all told, in 1:01:59 and also first female veteran over 50.

Unattached runner Nathan Beard was first male veteran, and fourth all together, in 59:15.

All winners were presented with crotcheted Christmas puddings in recognition of their achievements, and the Melrose-based Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue was also given an early Christmas present in the form of a £700 donation from the fundraising event’s proceeds.

A prize, of a hamper from Melrose greengrocer Purple Plum, also went to the best-dressed runner, that being judged to be Gala Harrier James Dennison, third male veteran over 50, and 12th all told, in 1:02:14.

Carter-Brown and Moss were among four members of their Peebles-based club to make the top 20, the others being Dean Carr, eighth in 1:00:41, and Martin Holt, 20th in 1:06:08.

Stewart was one of three Lauderdale Limpers to manage a top-20 finish, being followed back by Andrew Howett, seventh in 1:00:10, and Naomi Dijkman, 13th in 1:02:20.

Dennison was one of two members of his Galashiels club to make the top 20, the other being fellow veteran Bob Johnson, 18th in 1:03:58.

Making up the rest of the top 20 were Scottish Borders Race Team Outsider Events’ Neil Shepherd and Duncan MacLeod, ninth in 1:01:25 and 11th in 1:02:01 respectively; unattached entrant Eric Jackson, 14th in 1:02:44; Manchester’s Katy Wilkinson, 15th in 1:03:11; Lasswade’s Stephen Brown, 16th in 1:03:31; unattached Andrew Baillie, 17th in 1:03:41; and Teviotdale Harriers’ Ross Armstrong, 19th in 1:05:44.

Five other Borders club runners made the top 30 – Peebles Tri Club’s Paul Aylmer, 24th in 1:08:25; Lauderdale’s Charlotte Dun, 25th in 1:08:37, and Victoria Stirling, 29th in 1:10:04; Sarah Davenport, of Tweedbank’s Spark Running Club, 26th in 1:08:39; and Teviotdale’s Michael Davidson, 27th in 1:08:44.

