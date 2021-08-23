Members enjoy a busy competitive spell at Gala Bowling Club

GBC Knockout Pairs winners, Danny Porter, left, and Craig Young, with club president Roseanne Eades, centre

It ended in a score of St Ronans 57, Gala 49 (rink scores D. Porter 12-14, G. McBride 15-13, S. Fraser 13-12, R. Fox 9-18).The return home leg is due this Wednesday at 6.30pm, a five-rink (20 v 20) match.

On Sunday, it was time for the latest internal competition – Pick Your Partner Knockout Pairs. Thirteen pairs started in the morning and, by mid-afternoon they were down to the last two.

Craig Young and Danny Porter won 9-6 in the final after winning their previous three matches, with Andy Scheibe and Colin Stewart runners-up.

Scheibe’s 3 Bowl Open Pairs winners at Gala BC, from left, Dean Dodd, sponsor Paul Scheibe and Craig Miller, with club president Roseanne Eades, front

On Saturday, not only was it club president Roseanne Eades' birthday, it was the only open competition of the season – Scheibe’s 3 Bowl Open Pairs, sponsored by Paul Scheibe.

There was a big field of 30 pairs, split into six groups, to battle it out for first prize money of £300.

Entries came from afar, including Dunfermline Northern BC, Ormiston BC and Deantown BC, as well as Sunderland, and a number of Border clubs and players.

Gala BC's own B8 Danny Porter and B3 J. Dick showcased para bowls and reached the quarter-finals.

Quarter-finalists were D. Black and C. Young (Gala), A.Tait and S. White (Gala), D. Miller and D. Martin (Dunfermline Northern), plus D. Porter and J. Dick (Gala/Ancrum).

Semi-finalists were B. Hall and R. Brady (Wilton) with M. Nichol and G. Smith (Newtown).The Galatico pair of Craig Miller and Dean Dodd were the winners, with Alan Turnbull and Callum Riddell (Gala/Abbotsford) as runners-up, picking up £120.

Next up is the Tempest Brewery Triples this Saturday, August 28.