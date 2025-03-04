Medals for Borderers Isla Woodburn and Oliver McCraw at indoor athletics age-group championships

Under-13 girls' high jump gold medallist Isla Woodburn, centre, at Glasgow on Sunday with runner-up Libby Brown and third-placed Evie Henderson (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Isla Woodburn was among the winners at the weekend’s Scottish Athletics indoor age-group championships at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena, bringing back a gold medal for girls’ under-13 high jump.

The S1 Galashiels Academy pupil picked up that podium top spot with a new personal best of 1m 47cm on Sunday, beating runner-up Libby Brown, of Kilmarnock Harriers, by 13cm.

Isla also reached the finals for under-13 girls’ 60m hurdles that same day, placing fifth in 10.95 seconds, seven-tenths of a second behind winner Jess Brown, also of Kilmarnock Harriers.

Gala Harriers’ Oliver McCraw was among the weekend’s winners as well, claiming two medals on Saturday, one silver and one bronze.

Isla Woodburn with her under-13 girls’ high jump gold medal at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena on Sunday (Photo: Tweed Leader Jed Track)

His silver was for the under-15 boys’ 200m race, crossing the line in 24.77 seconds, just over half a second behind Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ Callan Campbell.

His bronze was for the same age-group’s 60m race, clocking 7.70 seconds, just over a third of a second behind winner Cameron Kennedy, of Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club.

Oliver’s teammate Robert Horton also qualified for the under-15 boys’ 60m semi-finals after clocking 7.75 seconds in qualifying but was forced to pull out by injury.

Gala’s Rachel Grant made it to Saturday’s under-15 girls’ 60m semi-finals, placing fifth in her heat and 16th overall in 8.66 seconds.

Oliver McCraw with his silver and bronze medals for under-15 boys’ 200m and 60m races respectively at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena on Saturday (Photo: Gala Harriers)

TLJT’s Robyn Lees made the under-13 girls’ 60m semi-finals and long jump final the day after, placing 12th in 9.01 seconds and eighth with 3.93m respectively.

The weekend also saw TLJT’s Evie Renwick finish sixth in the under-20 women’s 200m finals in 26.63 seconds on Sunday after placing eighth in 7.88 in that age class’s 60m race the day prior.

Her younger sister Tess, competing up an age group, also took part in the under-20 women’s race, clocking 27.01 in qualifying and placing 15th.