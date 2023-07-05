Mare wins for Borders racehorse trainer Katie Scott at Hamilton meeting

Phil Dennis on the Katie Scott-trained Slainte Mhath at a previous meeting (Pic: Katie Scott Racing)

Jockey Phil Dennis rode 5/2 joint favourite Slainte Mhath to victory in the 4.17pm Cleanstay at Hampton by Hilton Handicap at the South Lanarkshire course, claiming its £5,627 top prize.

The five-year-old chestnut mare crossed the finishing line over two lengths ahead of Hawick trainer Ewan Whillans’ 7/1 chance Ramon di Loria, ridden by Ryan Sexton.

That was Slainte Mhath’s third win at Hamilton, following previous victories in May and last August, and fifth altogether, as well as being Scott’s 11th of 2023.

“She’s done really well considering she only originally cost £500,” said Scott, of Lindean, near Selkirk.

“Soft ground is key for her and they went a good pace over a trip that also suits her fine.

“Going into the race, the form was there, I think.

“She’s been nothing but progressive on soft ground.

“She’s a very genuine mare and we’re very lucky to have her.

“That’s the first time she’s been out of class-six company and won.

“It’s great to see her improving and hopefully we can continue that.

“She just loves her job and she enjoys racing and that’s half the key to it sometimes.”

Former Hawick trainer Iain Jardine, now based near Carrutherstown in Dumfries and Galloway, also had two horses among the nine finishers – sixth-placed Wurkin Ninetofive and, bringing up the rear, Save the World, with William Pyle and Andrew Mullen riding respectively.