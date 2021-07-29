Long-awaited reappearance of squash at Galashiels club
Unrestricted squash has at last been able to return to the Borders courts.
Galashiels Squash Club resurrected its weekly club nights on Monday and it was the first time some had stepped on a court for 16 months.Club captain Del Sharratt said: "It's great to be back on court.
"Obviously, we are not as fit as we were and the first couple of games will be painful, no doubt.
“But most of us are chomping at the bit to get back. Monday past was our first club night since the pandemic began and, as well as half a dozen members, there were also some new players who signed up.
"This is very encouraging, as some of the new members hadn't played squash before but are very keen to get into it.
"This is fantastic for the club and helps breathe new life into the place after the Covid-19 shutdown.”
Del added: “The newbies went on court together first and all of us just played some friendly games to get ourselves used to hitting the ball again.
“Then, at the end of the night, some of the veterans took the newbies through their paces."
Gala SC has also restarted its box leagues, with league one comprising Tony Elliot, Jordan Reid, Graham Gillie, Iain Laing and Graham Bensted. League 2 – Del Sharratt, Harry Trotter, Iain Gorman, Piers Wilkinson, Sir Andrew Dowlen-Gilland.League 3 – Matt Gibbs, Brian Magowan, Sarah Chrystie, John Barrow. League 4 – John Armitage, Nick Ord, Richard Taylor, Jonathan Fletcher.