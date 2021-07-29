Long-awaited reappearance of squash at Galashiels club

Tony Elliot, Galashiels squash club champion

Galashiels Squash Club resurrected its weekly club nights on Monday and it was the first time some had stepped on a court for 16 months.Club captain Del Sharratt said: "It's great to be back on court.

"Obviously, we are not as fit as we were and the first couple of games will be painful, no doubt.

“But most of us are chomping at the bit to get back. Monday past was our first club night since the pandemic began and, as well as half a dozen members, there were also some new players who signed up.

Del Sharratt, captain of Galashiels Squash Club

"This is very encouraging, as some of the new members hadn't played squash before but are very keen to get into it.

"This is fantastic for the club and helps breathe new life into the place after the Covid-19 shutdown.”

Del added: “The newbies went on court together first and all of us just played some friendly games to get ourselves used to hitting the ball again.

“Then, at the end of the night, some of the veterans took the newbies through their paces."