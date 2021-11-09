Lauder's Marc Wilkinson victorious as cross-country run series returns

Youngsters on the run at Lauder at the weekend (Photo: Mark Kinghorn)

The senior race at Lauder was won by the host club’s Marc Wilkinson in 26:40, and there were another two Borders club members among the first 10 finishers – Gala Harriers’ Ewan Christie in third place overall and speediest male junior in 27:30 and Teviotdale Harriers’ Rory Anderson in sixth in 28:31.

Not far behind them were Moorfoot Runners’ Milan Milask, in 12th place on 29:16, and Limper Dylan Theedam Parry in 15th on 29:49, with Teviotdale’s Chris Currie following in 19th in 30:12 and Duncan Lockie 25th in 31:22 sandwiching Moorfoot’s Colin Williams in 21st on 30:47.

Limper Chloe Summerfield was the first female Borderer back in 34.40, making her the seventh woman to finish and 66th runner overall.

Marc Wilkinson, No 256, en route to winning the first race in 2021's Borders cross-country series (Photo: Mark Kinghorn)

Teviotdale’s Maisie Ballantyne was the first junior female Borderer back, in second place in that class with 37:20, and 11th overall.

Moorfoot Runners’ Mike Goddard was the first man aged over 70 back in 39:33, finishing 143rd overall.

Before that, though, starting at 11am, the junior race – a run of around two kilometres along a burn and up a slippery slope before descending back into Lauder – was won by East Lothian’s Aidan Page in 11:34, with the first Borderer to finish being Gala Harrier Zico Field in third place overall in 11:56.

He was followed by clubmate Cameron Rankine in seventh place in 12:25 and Teviotdale Harriers’ Irvine Welsh in eighth on 12:30.

Gala Harrier Zico Field running at Lauder on Sunday (Photo: Mark Kinghorn)

Gala’s Archie Hendry and Archie Dalgliesh were 13th and 14th in 13:05 and 13:12 respectively, with Moorfoot Runners’ Shaun Pyman 15th in 13:14.

Gala’s Matty Fleming was 19th in 13:26 and his clubmate Charlie Dalgliesh was 23rd in 13:40.

The host club’s first finisher was Kai Lennie in 25th place in 14:05 and their first girl back was Ava Macleod in 42nd place in 14:43.

The second leg of the 2021 cross-country series will be at Spittal in Northumberland on Sunday, November 28.

Junior runners at the Borders' cross-country run series' races at Lauder on Sunday (Photo: Mark Kinghorn)