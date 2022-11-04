Lauderdale Limpers still going strong quarter of a century on

Lauderdale Limpers taking part in a run to coincide with the town's common riding this year

The Lauder-based club are still going strong 25 years on and they now have 170 members on their books aged eight to 78.

The Limpers were formed in 1997 after four men from the town completed a six-mile run in Edinburgh and agreed that they wanted more of the same without necessarily having to embark on a 54-mile round trip to the capital to find an event to take part in.

The group were initially coached by Scottish hill running champion John Wilkinson, but he later handed over responsibility to Graeme Sutherland, still coaching at the club today.

“It’s always been a club for inclusion and encouraging people,” said Sutherland.

“We really pride ourselves on helping people to be the best they can be.”

Just as they did 25 years ago, the club meet on a Tuesday evening in Lauder for training sessions. Sutherland said: “Many of the routes and sessions that we do remain the same as they were when the club started.”

The club also host events such as breakfast runs, June’s annual two pubs race from Oxton to Lauder, what’s billed as a mad March run and the first meeting of the Borders Cross-Country Series, held this time round on Sunday.

For Sutherland, Lauder is a perfect location for running. “We’re really well placed because you can start in the village and in five minutes you can be out in the middle of nowhere,” he told us.

“You’ve got the whole spectrum of things right here in the village and you can finish by going for a beer or a coffee.”

Some members find running as part of the club to be beneficial for their mental health, he says.

“For a lot of people, running is an escapism,” he said.

“Running is a way people can focus their minds on something and can help them come through things.”

Zoe Brown, a club member for the past five years, was diagnosed with post-natal depression after the birth of her youngest daughter. Her GP suggested doing something providing her with time for herself so she decided to try joining the Limpers.

“Everyone was welcoming, friendly and it was a great hour to be out of my head and doing something else,” she said. “Running gave me a space where I could switch off from life and parenting challenges.”

The club place an emphasis on inclusivity, with training sessions catering for all levels of ability.

Since the club’s launch, they have coached 70 people through couch to 5K, a running plan taking participants with no experience of running at all to being able to complete a three-mile jog in nine weeks.

“One memory which stands out was last year when we took a couch to 5K group up to the parkrun in Vogrie Park near Pathhead in Midlothian,” Sutherland recalled.

“A girl finished the 5K in just over half an hour and she was physically shaking.

“She said ‘I cannot believe it. That is the best thing I’ve ever done in my life. That is the best feeling I’ve ever had. I never thought I’d be able to achieve that’.

“She was shaking with pure excitement and pleasure. It was so rewarding.”

Oxton-based club member Jock Calder said: “I was 46 years old when I joined the Lauderdale Limpers. It’s one of the best things I have done in my life.

“In this club, I have met so many running buddies and made friends for life.

“From a non-runner at 46 to running ultramarathons within four years – that’s what your friends at the Limpers can do to inspire you and make you believe in yourself.”

Weekly training sessions are also staged for youngsters aged eight to 16 year-olds. The club currently have 50 junior members and there’s a two-year waiting list for those sessions.

“We run the juniors in the same way that we run the adults – we do not encourage people to be elitist,” said Sutherland. “We positively encourage the kids to support each other.

“Many of the current senior members of the club began running as junior Limpers.

Over the years, the Limpers have helped several elite athletes further their careers.

Long-distance runner Adam Craig, a Great Britain team member, was a junior Limper and father and son Leahn and Dylan Parry, former and current European age-grade duathlon champions, are current members.

Other past and present members have represented Scotland, competed nationally or are regular winners at races in the Borders.

Looking to the future, Sutherland is confident that the club can continue to help their members be the best athletes they can be.

“The numbers have never been better,” he said.