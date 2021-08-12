Lauderdale Limpers keep pace with social diary

One group of Lauderdale Limpers at the famous 'Watering Stane' stage of their run

The run was undertaken last week, with two waves of runners leaving in staggered groups to take on the 14k hilly route.

The course also took in the legendary ‘Watering Stane’ stop on their way round.

Each group comprised approximately 17 runners, with the run starting and finishing at the Lauderdale Hotel.