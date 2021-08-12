Lauderdale Limpers keep pace with social diary

Despite a reduction in the annual historic celebrations, Lauderdale Limpers’ athletics group arranged to hold its annual Lauder Common Riding route social event.

By Ralph Mellon
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 12:54 pm
One group of Lauderdale Limpers at the famous 'Watering Stane' stage of their run

The run was undertaken last week, with two waves of runners leaving in staggered groups to take on the 14k hilly route.

The course also took in the legendary ‘Watering Stane’ stop on their way round.

Each group comprised approximately 17 runners, with the run starting and finishing at the Lauderdale Hotel.

The other group from the Lauderdale Limpers running club also made it to the well-known 'Watering Stane' stage during last week's outing