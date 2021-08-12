Lauderdale Limpers keep pace with social diary
Despite a reduction in the annual historic celebrations, Lauderdale Limpers’ athletics group arranged to hold its annual Lauder Common Riding route social event.
The run was undertaken last week, with two waves of runners leaving in staggered groups to take on the 14k hilly route.
The course also took in the legendary ‘Watering Stane’ stop on their way round.
Each group comprised approximately 17 runners, with the run starting and finishing at the Lauderdale Hotel.