Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson makes it two wins out of two in Borders Cross-Country Series at Dunbar

Lauderdale Limpers, from left, Iain Dick, Gregor Ker and Marc Wilkinson at Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series run at Dunbar in East Lothian

Wilkinson clocked 21:13 for the four-mile course, 18 seconds ahead of runner-up Alex McVey, of Edinburgh’s Carnethy Hill Racing Club.

He was among five Borderers in the first ten of the 229 runners to complete the seaside run. Teviotdale Harrier Robbie Welsh was third in 21:32, Moorfoot Runner Milan Misak eighth in 22:43, Lauderdale’s Gregor Ker ninth in 22:46 and Gala Harrier Iain Stewart tenth in 22:48.

Another four runners from the region achieved top-20 finishes – Lauderdale’s Richard Holloway and Dean Whiteford being 12th in 23:06 and 20th in 23:49 respectively, Moorfoot’s Daniel Lavin 13th in 23;16 and Gala’s Colin Welsh 19th in 23:45.

Gala’s Andy Painting and Lauderdale’s Andrew Howett weren’t too far off either, the former finishing 22nd in 23:54 and the latter 29th in 24:39.

The fastest female Borders club runner was Gala’s Pamela Baillie, the sixth woman back and 58th overall out of 100 in 26:36, though she was pipped to the post by unattached Peebles entrant Caroline Wallace, crossing the line as fourth female finisher, and 49th all told, in 26:10.

Gala’s Carole Fortune was the fastest woman over the age of 60, finishing 125th overall in 30:50, and clubmate Ian Maxwell was the second man back in that age group in 25:23, finishing 38th.

Moorfoot’s Thomas Hilton won the 2.2-mile junior race in a time of 13:18, fourth-placed Irvine Welsh, of Teviotdale Harriers, being the next Borderer back in 14:10.

Lauderdale’s Ava Macleod was the fastest junior female Borderer, being sixth girl back in 16:45 and 23rd overall.

