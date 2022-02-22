Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson makes his mark in penultimate race of cross-country series

Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson on the run at a previous event (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The sixth and final set of races of the series will take place at Galashiels on Sunday, March 6, following round five at Duns last weekend.

The fastest Borderer overall around the 4.6-mile course at Duns Castle, and also speediest senior, was Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson. He finished runner-up in a field of 163 to East Lothian junior Angus Wright in a time of 30:32, 20 seconds off pole position.

Two other runners from the region finished in the top 10, Lauderdale’s Dylan Theedam Parry, also second-fastest junior, getting back sixth in 31:44 and Moorfoot Runners senior Milan Misak seventh in 31:47.

Also making the top 20 were Moorfoot’s Nigel Shekleton and Andrew Cox, 12th and 13th respectively in 32:33 and 32:44, and Lauderdale’s Leahn Parry, 15th in 32:57 and also second man over the age of 40 back, with the latter’s clubmates Gregor Ker and Dean Whiteford not far off, finishing 21st in 34:12 and 24th in 34:36.

Three Borderers were among the fastest of the 59 female runners competing in the senior race – Moorfoot’s Jennifer Misak, sixth in that class in 38:17 and 52nd overall, as well as being third-fastest female finisher over the age of 40; Lauderdale’s Chloe Summerfield, seventh woman back in 38:18 and 53rd overall, as well as being fourth-fastest female senior; and Gala Harrier Pamela Baillie, eighth female finisher in 38:22 and 54th all told.

Moorfoot’s Carol Moss was the winning woman over 50 in 39:09, finishing 61st overall, and Gala’s Jocelyn Richard was the second-fastest female finisher over 60 and 107th all told, clocking 45:23.

Chirnside Chaser David Abbott was the third over-50-year-old man back and 35th overall, clocking 36:55, with Gala’s Neil Christie eighth in that class and 47th overall in 38:01.

Teviotdale’s John Tullie was second-fastest male over the age of 60 and 34th overall in 36:44, and Moorfoot’s Mike Goddard was the speediest of the four men over 70 competing, finishing 82nd overall in 41:28.

Four of the top 10 finishers overall in the 2.3-mile junior race were Borderers, led by Teviotdale’s Robbie Welsh, winner of the 68-strong youngsters’ race in 15:22 and also fastest boy aged 16 or 17.

Gala’s Cameron Rankine was second in 15:38; Teviotdale’s Irvine Welsh, also second boy of 14 or 15, fifth in 16:14; and Gala’s Corey Cruddas sixth in 16:46 and also second-fastest boy aged 12 or 13.

Gala’s Ava Richardson was second girl back in 17:47 and 11th overall, as well as being the second aged 12 or 13.

Her clubmate Kacie Brown finished first out of the eight girls aged 10 or 11 running, clocking 19:16.