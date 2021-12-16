Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson makes his mark in Borders Cross-Country Series at Peebles

Lauderdale Limpers, from left, Dylan Theedam Parry, Leahn Parry, Alison Wilson, Jill Thomson, Rachel McAleese, Chloe Summerfield, Aidan Craggers and Marc Wilkinson at Peebles

Wilkinson finished second overall out of a field of just short of 200 seniors competing over a four-mile course at the town’s Hay Lodge Park, crossing the line in 24:18, half a minute behind winner Charles Houston, of Edinburgh’s Hunters Bog Trotters.

The next fastest Borderer was Milan Misak, of host club Moorfoot Runners, finishing eighth in 26:15, followed by Teviotdale Harrier Rory Anderson, ninth in 26:31.

Five other Borderers claimed top-20 places – Lauderdale Limper Dylan Theedam Parry, 11th in 26:36; Gala Harrier Gary Trewartha, 12th in 26:39; Moorfoot Runners Colin Williams and Daniel Lavin, 17th and 19th respectively in 27:16 and 27:24; and Lauderdale Limprer Leahn Parry, 18th in 27:19.

Gala Harrier Tim Darlow, Moorfoot Runner Andrew Cox and Lauderdale Limpers Dean Whiteford and Mark Barrett weren’t far off either, finishing 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 25th respectively in 27:32, 27:42, 28:00 and 28:40.

Four Borderers were among the 10 fastest female runners competing – Gala Harrier Pamela Baillie being the second woman back in 30:40, Lauderdale Limper Chloe Summerfield fifth in 31:03 and Gala’s Lorna Affleck and Gillian Lunn sixth and ninth respectively in 31:17 and 31:58.

Moorfoot Runner Mike Goddard was the fastest man over the age of 70, clocking 34:37, and Gala’s Ian Maxwell was first in the male 60-plus rankings with 29:47, followed by Teviotdale Harrier John Tullie in 30:11.

The region’s fastest junior runner in a field of 100 competing over 2.2km was Gala Harrier Cameron Rankine, coming home fifth in 7:57, followed by sixth-placed Teviotdale Harrier Robbie Welsh, clocking 8:08.

Also finishing in the top 20 were Moorfoot Runners Shaun Pyman and Luke Grieve, 11th and 18th in 8:23 and 8:51; Gala Harriers Archie and Charlie Dalgliesh, 14th and 20th in 8:36 and 8:56; and Teviotdale Harrier Irvine Welsh, 16th in 8:44.

The fastest female juniors were Gala Harriers Ava Richardson, Kirsty Rankine, Kacie Brown, poppy Lunn and Jessica Hendry, finishing fifth, sixth, eighth, ninth and 10th in 9:19, 9:24, 9:44, 9:57 and 10:07.

and 100 junior runners met in Haylodge Park in Peebles on Sunday to run the third round of the Borders Cross Country series. In contrast to recent weeks the weather was calm, dry and relatively warn for December, so ideal conditions for running.

The junior race was over and done in the blink of eye as per usual with the first kids coming home in under 8 minutes having done two laps of the park. It was an all male cast for Lauder this time and the first Limper home was Kai Lennie in the 16-17 boys category where he sits 2 nd overall. Then Jake Anson and Ruari Little were not far behind Kai, an amazing effort given that they are in the 10-11 year category. Sam Robertson and Stuart Whiteford completed the team each performing really well in the 12-13 group. Hopefully they can persuade the girls to come back for leg four at Paxton.

There was a good turnout for the senior race, with eleven Limpers racing, and a few others there to cheer the club on.

The race started with a whistle from an official that sounded like a sad duck, but then the crowd was off, racing at top speed for a lap around the park before heading out and along the river path to Neidpath Castle. As is customary for this route, the mud got thick and deep here but was a nice reminder of what cross country racing is all about. The course became firmer underfoot once more with a long stretch along the old railway line before heading into the woods and up a steep grassy hill, which provided a welcome excuse for a walk for those who had gone out too fast and were nursing a stitch (again). From the top of this hill it was back down through the woods and fields to the finish line beside the river in the park.

The Limpers team was led by Marc Wilkinson who finished in 2 nd place over all in 24.18, a time which allowed him to get back to his bag, change, pick up an icecream from Caldwells and then watch Lovely Actually at the Eastgate cinema before being back to cheer on the rest of the club.

Dylan Theedam Parry had a fantastic race, finishing 11 th overall and second male junior, although perhaps more importantly, ahead of his father Leahn who himself scored a top 20 placing.

Next in were Dean Whiteford (none the worse for wear after his goring at Lauder) and Mark Barrett with great runs and making into the top 25.

Aidan Cragg and Eb Rooney rounded off the men’s team with a special nod to “most improved performance” winner Aidan who knocked over 5 minutes off of his previous best time at this race.

Eb’s placing has meant he is currently sitting in 4 th place overall for the M60+ category.

The Limper female team had a strong race too with Chloe Sunny Summerfield racing hard to achieve

5 th place in 31.03 and continuing her assault on the senior female series standings. Rachel McAleese

was next in 24 th place with Jill Thomson and Alison Wilson shortly behind within just a few seconds of

each other.

It’s time for a few weeks off from racing now before Paxton on the 9 th of January where the wine,