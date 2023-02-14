Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson hits hat-trick of Borders Cross-Country Series wins at Duns

Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson, far left, leading the way at Sunday's Duns round of the current Borders Cross-Country Series (Photo: Mark Kinghorn)

Hosted by Chirnside Chasers, it was the sixth round of the series, with two more to follow.

Wilkinson completed the seniors’ 4.6-mile race at Duns Castle in 29 minutes and 18 seconds, half a minute in front of runner-up Alex McVey, a member, like third-placed Richie Umpleby, of Edinburgh’s Carnethy Hill Running Club. McVey clocked 29:48 and Umpleby 30:27.

The next Borderer back after Wilkinson was Teviotdale Harrier Robbie Welsh, winner of round five of the series at Galashiels at the end of last month.

Competitors at the start-line for this year's junior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Duns on Sunday (Pic: Mark Kinghorn)

Clocking 30:38 for fifth place, Welsh, also fastest junior taking part in the senior race, was one of three other representatives of the region to finish among the top ten of the 149 runners to go the distance.

The other two were Gala Harriers Gary Trewartha and Iain Stewart, sixth in 30:53 and eighth in 31:22 respectively, Trewartha also being fastest man over the age of 40.

Four further Borderers featured among the top 20 – Gala’s Cameron Rankine, 11th in 32:08; Teviotdale’s Duncan Lockie, 15th in 32:52; and Lauderdale’s Andrew Laurie and Dean Whiteford, 16th in 32:54 and 19th in 33:25 respectively.

Lauderdale’s Iain Dick, 24th in 34:07, and Gala’s Colin Welsh, 25th in 34:29, weren’t too far behind either.

Unattached entrant Claire Dunlop was first female finisher out of 57, and 34th overall, in 36:24, with Lauderdale’s Chloe Cragg, also first senior female competitor, as runner-up, and 37th all told, in 36:31.

Gala’s Wendy Roethenbaugh was first woman over the age of 50 back, and 49th overall, in 37:38.

Moorfoot Runner Mike Goddard was the faster of two men over the age of 70 to complete the course, and 104th overall, in 45:32, the other being his clubmate Mike Pearson, bringing up the rear in 1:13:55.

Wilkinson, second in 30:32 at the series’ Duns round last year, now has a hat-trick under his belt this season, having won round one at Lauder in early November for the second year on the trot in 27:01 and round two at Dunbar in East Lothian at the end of November in 21:13.

Round three at Spittal in Northumberland in mid-December was won by McVey in 23:17 and round four at Paxton in January by Team East Lothian Athletics Club’s Angus Wright in 25:52, with Wilkinson second in 26:13.

Sunday’s 2.3-mile junior race was won by Lasswade Athletics Club’s Rowan Taylor in 14:49.

Teviotdale’s Irvine Welsh was the first Borders youngster back, crossing the line fourth in 15:50.

Lauderdale’s Joseph Dawes, sixth in 16:03, and Moorfoot’s Shaun Pyman, ninth in 16:20, were also among the top ten of the 84 juniors racing.

Gala’s Elise Field was the only Borderer among the top ten junior female finishers, coming tenth in that class, and 29th overall, in 18:16.

There are two more rounds of the series to go, both on Sundays – at Denholm, hosted by Teviotdale Harriers, this weekend and Peebles, organised by Moorfoot Runners, on March 5.

