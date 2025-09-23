Lauder sidecar-racer Steve Kershaw leads Scotland to victory at four-nations contest in East Lothian

Steve Kershaw, centre front, with members of his Celtic Match Races-winning Scotland team at East Fortune on Sunday (Photo: Melville Motor Club)

Lauder sidecar-racer Steve Kershaw led Scotland to victory at the final meeting of the year at the East Fortune circuit near Haddington at the weekend.

The East Lothian track hosted the revival of the Celtic Match Races after a 15-year absence.

The event, first staged in 1979, is contested by 16-bike teams from the four nations involved – Ireland, Wales, Isle of Man and hosts Scotland.

Riders were split into three categories – for big bikes of 600cc and above, small ones powered by 500cc twins or lightweight twins and sidecars, with one race in each class on Saturday and Sunday, adding up to six races in total.

Every rider making it to the finish-line scores points and highest team total at the end earns a ceremonial claymore.

That all sounds simple enough, right? Yes, except the weather decided to be decidedly Celtic on Saturday to liven things up.

Damp in practice and qualifying, it dried up enough for the wee bikes to kick off proceedings on a fully-dry track.

The standout performer was Kelso teenager Troy Jeffrey and he fought off the constant attention of top Irish road-racer Christian Elkin to win by just under three seconds.

Next up were sidecars but just as they rolled on track, it started drizzling.

Team Scotland went straight into the lead with a one-two of Kershaw and Merseyside passenger Rhys Gibbons and Newcastle’s Lee Crawford and Scottish sidekick Scott Hardie just holding off Manx brothers Ryan and Callum Crowe, armed with an F1 outfit.

By lap five, the rain was falling hard and all the teams were struggling to stay on track with their slick tyres, so out came the red flag on lap six to bring proceedings to a frustrating end.

By the time the big bikes hit the track, it was totally wet, with victory going to Ireland’s Carl Phillips and his countryman Derek Shiels after an early red flag following the first start.

At the end of day one, Scotland, captained by Kershaw, led the way by 22 points from Ireland, with Wales and the IoM looking to have a mountain to climb to get back in contention.

Sunday morning was much more pleasant, with autumn sunshine and a dry track, so the wee bikes again got a clear run.

Jeffrey again came up trumps, this time fending off a two-pronged Irish attack from Elkin and Finnan Wherity by almost six seconds, ending up as joint top-scorer for Scotland.

Sidecars followed, again providing drama, this time of the unwanted kind as the same top three as in race one fought for supremacy.

The red flag appeared on lap six after an oil pipe on Kershaw’s engine split, spraying oil over part of the circuit, leaving Crawford/Hardie to take a close win from the Crowes.

After a clean-up, the big bikes were unleashed and Phillips claimed another win, this time from young Scotsman Lewis Paterson and Manxman Jamie Cringle.

That left Scotland as winners, for the sixth time, on 185 points, Ireland as runners-up on 143, the IoM third on 126 and Wales last on 102.

As holders of the last title contested, back in 2010, Team IoM were asked to present the sword to Scottish skipper Kershaw on behalf of his squad.

“Everyone from all the teams put 100% into this and the racing was fabulous all through the order,” said the Borderer.

“The Scots lads rode as a team and it paid off with the win. I’m so chuffed for every one of them.

“A big thanks also to Melville Motor Club for hosting and the Scottish Auto Cycle Union for their funding and organising, with Jimmy Shanks and Bill Davie making the whole event happen.”

There’s only one event left this year for Kershaw and Gibbons, the Jock Taylor memorial meeting at Knockhill in Fife on Saturday and Sunday, October 4 and 5, and Kershaw will be out to claim the trophy with a fourth different passenger.

The Celtic Match Races’ revival is due to continue next year, with six-time winners the IoM hosting.