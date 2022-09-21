Lauder sidecar ace Steve Kershaw hits rivals for six in memorial trophy race

Lauder sidecar crew Steve Kershaw and Ryan Charlwood at Knockhill for the Jock Taylor Trophy race commemorating the Scottish sidecar world champion (Pic: Steve Kershaw/Colvin Denholm)

That meeting at Knockhill, near Dunfermline in Fife, hosts the Jock Taylor Trophy race to commemorate the life of the East Lothian-born sidecar world champion and this year was its 40th running following his death in a racing accident in Finland in 1982 at the age of 28.

A full grid of 24 crews lined up for the Sunday race, with Steve Kershaw and Ryan Charlwood on their Quattro LCR the hot favourites in pole position from newly-crowned Scottish champions Phil and Carl Bell’s Marin LCR.

Last year’s winner Lee Crawford, with Jake Lowther now in the chair, was unable to compete after suffering engine problems on Saturday.

It was a tight squeeze into the first corner as the pack thundered off the line, but Kershaw had his nose in front and set about creating a gap on the field.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Behind him, Northumberland’s Bells had their hands full trying to keep second from up-and-coming Cupar talents Lewis Nicol and Clement Conil as they weaved their way through from 13th off the grid.

As the laps ticked down, Kershaw and Charlwood successfully dodged the backmarkers to cross the line a clear 16 seconds ahead to take the win.

The Bells took runner-up spot four seconds ahead of Nicol/Conil, with North Yorkshire father-and-son team Steve and Matty Ramsden the first F2 crew home in fourth.

It was Charlwood’s third win in the event and Kershaw’s sixth, making him the most successful driver in the rosebowl contest, topping North Yorkshire sidecar legend Steve Webster’s five wins.

“I’m delighted to win again,” said Kershaw.

“Conditions weren’t right for a crack at the lap record, but to now have my name on the trophy more than anyone else is unbelievable.

“Steve Webster has always been my hero and Jock Taylor is a legend in this sport, so to be up there with them feels very emotional.

“It gives me and the team great confidence to take to Germany for the next world round.”