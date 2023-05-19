Lauder showjumper Amy Morris hoping for right royal success at Edinburgh show

Lauder showjumper Amy Morris in action on Lola at Kilmarnock's Morris Equestrian Centre (Photo: Jamie Agnew)

The 18-year-old, now running her own training yard at her home near Lauder, has qualified with three horses for various classes at the show at Ingliston, near Edinburgh, from Thursday, June 22, to Sunday, June 25.

That’ll be the ninth time on the trot that she’s competed at Scotland’s biggest showjumping event.

Amy and Let’s Hope picked up tickets at the first qualifiers at the Scottish National Equestrian Centre near Broxburn in West Lothian in March.

She then qualified Up to Date Show Girl, alias Lola, for the same young masters class at Morris Equestrian Centre near Kilmarnock.

That was followed by Amy winning grade-B and C qualifiers with Let’s Hope and securing a third place with Lola at Tilloch Equestrian Centre near Aberdeen to pick up her last tickets for 2023’s show.

Lola won the 130cm young masters qualifier too and was runner-up at 125cm.

Amy, one of only two showjumpers in Horse Scotland’s nine-strong performance squad, is looking forward to returning to Ingliston, saying: “It’s probably my favourite show of the year.

“I’ve competed at it every year since 2015.