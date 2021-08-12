Lauder rider Amy has a busy summer in the saddle

Amy Morris (picture by 1st Class Images)

Around the same time, well-known Lauder showjumper Amy Morris was tackling a full-on three weeks of Scottish and Welsh home pony competitions and national championships.Amy and her mount Tobar King were on great form at a Scottish Home Pony event, where they were third in the Scottish Championship at 120cm and fourth in the pony show jumper 135cm qualifier, as well as winning the Grand Prix on the final day.

The Earlston High School pupil was also on the Scottish team with Tobar King and the debut team with Robe Silver Lady.

In a Welsh home pony competition, Amy and Tobar King won the 125cm class on the first day, followed by fifth on board Robe Silver Lady in the debut team qualifier, securing their places on the Scottish teams again.Her new ride, FC Flirty For Thirty, just missed out on a Horse Of The Year Show (HOYS) ticket.Next, it was on to the British Showjumping National Championships, just outside Coventry. Amy, 16, and Robe Silver Lady were second by 0.08 of a second in the Members Cup Final 115cm class and ended fifth in a very fast Silver League Final.Entry to the Horse Of The Year Show was secured on the back of Tobar King after Amy finished well in a huge 135cm class. She then went on to pick up her second HOYS ticket on FC Flirty For Thirty in the newcomers’ qualifier.

"Having only had him for 10 weeks we are thrilled,” said mum Anne. “He also picked up a third in the 110cm open class.