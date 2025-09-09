Lauder racer Steve Kershaw wins British F2 Sidecar Championship for first time

British F2 sidecar champions Steve Kershaw and Rhys Gibbons celebrating in Leicestershire on Sunday (Photo: Robin Wilson)

Lauder racer Steve Kershaw is celebrating after winning the British F2 Sidecar Championship for the first time.

The 38-year-old clinched that title at Leicestershire’s Mallory Park circuit on Sunday to add to previous F1 ones in 2018 and 2020.

The Borderer and new sidekick Rhys Gibbons were 17 points clear of their closest challengers, Newcastle’s Lee Crawford and Scottish passenger Scott Hardie, going into the seventh and final round of this year’s Formula Sidecar Racing Association and Auto Cycle Union championship at the weekend, on 242 to their rivals 225, with North Yorkshire’s Kieran Clarke and Andrew Johnson third on 181, so they knew finishing close behind Crawford/Hardie in both races would be enough to win overall.

Complicating matters, the winners of the last race at the previous round at Croft in County Durham in August, North Yorkshire’s Matty Ramsden and Ben Stell, were competing as wild-cards not eligible to score points but still capable of influencing results.

Qualifying went to form with Crawford/Hardie in pole position, closely followed by Kershaw/Gibbons, with row two headed by Ramsden/Stell from Clarke/Johnson.

It was a quick turnaround into race one and Kershaw’s combination of Louis Christen Racing and Honda engine got the jump on Crawford’s Kawasaki version to lead for most of lap one. Crawford was undeterred, however, and dived under the leaders going into a hairpin before rocketing off at a pace they couldn’t match. Getting within a gnat’s whisker of the lap record on several occasions, they eventually won by over 14 seconds.

Behind them, Kershaw and Merseysider Gibbons knew trying to catch up was unnecessary and instead concentrated on keeping ahead of Ramsden/Stell, cruising home in second place three seconds ahead of the all-black outfit despite the chequered flag not being shown at the end of the allotted 13 laps.

That cut their points lead to 12 and with 25 on offer for a win it looked to be going down to the wire in race two.

Crawford/Hardie needed to win and hope Kershaw/Gibbons finished mid-pack or were forced to retire to have any chance of snatching the crown.

As the lights went out again, Kershaw once more got a dream launch to lead for most of lap one, this time from Ramsden/Stell as they’d muscled ahead of Crawford/Hardie going into turn one. Ramsden pulled the exact same manoeuvre on the Lauder crew into the hairpin to pinch the lead as they headed out on lap two.

Crawford/Hardie got back in the groove by lap three and got a run onto the start/finish straight to go past Kershaw/Gibbons, and they weren’t finished there and followed that up with a dive under Ramsden/Stell to claim a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Ramsden/Stell couldn’t keep up with Crawford/Hardie’s pace and settled into second place, so all eyes were then on Kershaw/Gibbons as they only needed to finish third to be champions.

Again, there was confusion at the end as the flag went out a lap too late, but although they were almost 20 seconds off the win, slow and steady proved to be enough to land the trophy, Gibbons’ first.

“Today was all about the championship and we did enough to clinch it,” said Kershaw afterwards.

“Reliability has been the key this year and the team have done a remarkable job.

“We’ve finished every race and all in podium places.”

It’s not all over for the season yet, though, as the team will be racing at East Lothian’s East Fortune circuit on Saturday and Sunday, September 20 and 21, as part of the Scotland team contesting the revived Celtic Match Races against Ireland, Wales and the Isle of Man.