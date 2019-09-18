Langholm CC has to settle for third place

Langholm’s 1st XI finished their season with an impressive 98-runs victory over Stainton - but results elsewhere meant promotion to the Premier League was denied, as they finished third in Division One.

Stainton won the toss and put Langholm in to bat on the artificial wicket.

The Langholm openers, Duncan Elliott and Graham Park, made a solid start, adding 41 before Elliott succumbed on 13 to a Tallis full toss in the 13th over, with Johnston taking a superb catch on the boundary.

Tony Steele survived a few early scares as he and Park took the score to 79 for 1 at the drinks interval.

Just after the break, however, Steele was bowled by Tallis for 10 with Langholm now 80 for 2.

Nicky Piszczykiewicz joined Park and they took the score up to 91 before the latter was clean-bowled by Tallis for 43.

Next ball, Dave Steele was out lbw to leave Langholm now 91 for 4 in the 25th over.

Stuart Duggan joined Piszczykiewicz and they saw the score over 100 but, on 114, the latter was out lbw to Greenwood for 15.

This brought John Bell in to join Duggan and the pair milked the bowling, adding 48 before Bell fell in the 38th over for 21.

Steven Johnstone added one before he was bowled by Johnston with the score on 162.

Langholm added a further 10, with Duggan finishing on 22 and Jay Gordon 5. With the score 91 for 2, mainly through Duggan and Bell’s partnership, Langholm did well to get 172 for 7 in the allotted overs.

Stainton began their innings cautiously against some tight bowling from the Steele brothers. They had reached 14 in the ninth over when the first wicket fell, as Tony Steele trapped Johnston lbw for 4.

A back injury to Dave Steele brought Steven Johnstone into the attack and he claimed the next wicket, as Tallis edged to Elliott in the slips and he took a sharp catch. This left Stainton 30 for 2 after 16 overs.

Two balls later, Park clean-bowled Hall for 7 to leave the visitors three down. A brief counter-attack by Greenwood saw the score rise to 60 but he fell for 26, with keeper Duggan taking the catch off Johnstone.

Wickets now began to tumble – first Park clean bowled Ruddick for 8. Johnstone then had Dadley caught in the covers by Park, then Ryan Johnstone clean-bowled Greenwood for a duck to leave Stainton 66 for 7.

Johnstone claimed his fourth wicket, clean-bowling Johnston for one, then Jay Gordon had Jackson caught at mid-wicket by Bell, who took a great catch to leave Stainton 73 for 9.

The end was not long in coming as Ryan Johnstone had Hodson caught by Duggan, with only one more run being added, giving Langholm a 98-run win.

In the bowling for Langholm, during what was a pretty easy win, Stevie Johnstone had 4 for 15, Ryan Johnstone 2 for 9, Graham Park 2 for 26, Jay Gordon a bit expensive with 1 for 0 and Tony Steele 1 for 6.

With Edenhall beating Carleton, Langholm’s third-place finish was nevertheless their highest ever in Division One.