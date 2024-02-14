Kickboxers go for gold at international open
First dan Wilson had 18 students competing in North Lanarkshire, 15 for the first time – 13 from Jedburgh and five from Hawick.
His gold medallists from Jedburgh were Josh Simpson for light contact, Kevin Bain for points fighting and light contact, Luke Spiteri for points and light contact and Phoenix Rutherford for points and light contact, with Jossy Hedley taking two further golds back to Hawick.
Silver medals went to Martin Chisholm for light contact, Greig Irving for points and light contact, Gerard Moore for points and K1 and Ben Tyson for points and light contact, with another picked up by Nikolas Kubicki.
“It was more about letting our club experience their first-ever competition,” said Wilson.
“Everyone, even the students who didn’t medal, made us extremely proud.
“They took on a massive challenge against some very strong competitors.”