Kelso's Troy in UK top ten slot after machine debut

Troy Jeffrey

The 12-year-old motorcycle mini-maestro travelled to Oulton Park in Cheshire with his parents, Ross and Allyson, and other supporters, for the British Talent Cup round.

Over a couple of days of racing, on Saturday and Sunday, Troy finished 12th on day one, after some setbacks at the start, and then ninth on Sunday.

Good qualifying placed him 14th of 30 on Saturday but the bike stalled on the grid for race one, so he had to start from the pit lane. He managed to catch and pass some rivals, taking him from last to 12th at the chequered flag.

Mum Allyson said afterwards on Facebook she was “super proud” of how well he’d ridden, adding: “Couldn't have asked for a better start to the season. Now sitting ninth in the championship. Looking forward to the next round at Knockhill – our home circuit.”

Team boss Miguel Governo added on Facebook that Troy’s performance – his first ever on a Moto3 – had “exceeded his expectations hugely”, having envisaged 15th to 20th maximum on his first outing.

“I told him to ‘go out and have fun, this is just a learning year’. Typical racer – doesn’t understand ‘take it easy’!” he added. “I would say the lads that finished above him are top riders with many years’ track time in Moto3 testing and competing in European championships too.