Kelso’s Oscar Onley named as Scottish Cycling’s male rider of year

Oscar Onley taking part in the seventh stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France between Nuits-Saint-Georges and Gevrey-Chambertin in July (Photo by Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images)

Borderer Oscar Onley has been named as Scottish Cycling’s male rider of the year.

That accolade was awarded to the Kelso 22-year-old at a prize-giving ceremony at Falkirk’s Inchyra Grange Hotel on Saturday, edging out Paris 2024 Olympic medallist Jack Carlin and Paralympic champion Fin Graham.

Though he wasn’t able to make it along, Onley sent a message telling of his happiness at landing that honour, saying: “I’m honoured to win this award, especially against the tough competition of Fin Graham and Jack Carlin, as well as those who didn’t even get selected.

“It shows the place that Scottish cycling is in right now and it means a lot to win this.”

Oscar Onley in action for Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL at the 2024 Tour de France, going from Loudenvielle to Plateau de Beille, in July (Photo by Jasper Jacobs/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images)

Saturday’s award follows Onley, a member of Netherlands-based Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL since 2020, becoming the first Scottish-developed cyclist to start the Tour de France for 31 years in July, finished 39th overall in general classification and as tenth young rider.

He then went on, with fellow Borderer Callum Thornley, to win one of Scotland’s first Tour of Britain jerseys since 1990 in September as the competition returned to his home region with its opening stage at Kelso.

Onley was runner-up to Aberystwyth’s Stephen Williams in the general classification standings, Scotland’s best performance in the tour since the second place claimed by Glasgow’s Philippa York, alias Robert Millar, 34 years prior.

The former Kelso Wheelers member was also second in general classification, to Belgium’s Lennert Van Eetvelt, at last month’s Tour of Guangxi in China, his first-ever International Cycling Union World Tour podium placing, an achievement he was also chuffed to bits about, saying: “I was happy to come away with my first world tour podium, and it gives me a lot of motivation for the coming season.”

Onley was one of two Borderers among the winners on Saturday, the other one being Trevor Bryant, team manager for Tweedbank-based cycle speedway club the Border Raiders.

Bryant was named as community coach of the year.

Other winners on the evening included double Paralympic gold medallist Jenny Holl, the Stirling 25-year-old being named as female rider of the year.