Kelso’s Darrell Hastie finishes as first over-40 veteran at Scottish ten-mile championships for second time in three years

Gala Harrier Darrell Hastie clocked 52:39 at Sunday’s Tom Scott Memorial Road Races, also this year’s Scottish ten-mile championships, to finish 16th overall and as first over-40 veteran (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Kelso’s Darrell Hastie was fastest over-40 veteran at this year’s Scottish ten-mile championships, held at Motherwell’s Strathclyde Country Park on Sunday.

The Gala Harrier clocked 52:39 at the North Lanarkshire meeting, also the 61st Tom Scott Memorial Road Races, to finish 16th overall and 13 seconds ahead of over-40 male runner-up John Lenehan, of Edinburgh Athletic Club.

That was one better in his age bracket than last year – second in 51:29 and sixth all told – and equalled his first-place finish in his first entry as an over-40 in 2023, in 51:01, placing seventh overall.

His time this year was just over four minutes behind the 48:31 clocked by Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ Scott Stirling for first place all together on his debut at the Motherwell race, with Cambuslang Harriers’ Kevin Campbell second in 48:38 and Kilbarchan Amateur Athletic Club’s Callum Hawkins third in 48:42.

Katy Barden and Marcus D’Agrosa at Sunday’s Tom Scott Memorial Road Races, also this year’s Scottish ten-mile championships (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Hastie was among seven members of his Galashiels club competing at the meeting, hosted by Law and District Amateur Athletics Club, his teenage son Oliver among them, finishing as first under-17 and fourth overall in 21:02 in the day’s 6km round-the-loch race, won by Livingston Athletic Club under-20 Kaydan Day in 20:04, with Glasgow Frontrunners senior Adam Kelly second in 20:26 and another Glaswegian senior, Bellahouston Harriers’ Fraser Armstrong, third in 20:45.

Other Gala clubmates among a field of almost 330 for the ten-mile race were Katy Barden, Pamela Baillie, Liam Kemp, James Dennison and Marcus D’Agrosa.

Barden was second over-35 female finisher and 103rd overall in 1:03:44 and Baillie was third over-50 female in 1:05:33 and 125th all together.

Kemp and Dennison were 14th and 15th respectively in their over-50 male bracket in 1:07:56 and 1:08:18, placing 146th and 149th. D’Agrosa was 104th in 1:03:45.

Gala Harriers over-50 James Dennison at Sunday’s Tom Scott Memorial Road Races, also this year’s Scottish ten-mile championships (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Fife Athletic Club senior Annabel Simpson was first female finisher in the ten-mile race and 33rd overall in 56:21, with Inverclyde Athletics Club’s Nynke Mulholland second, and 60th all in, in 59:21 and Law’s Emily McNicol third, and 61st all told, in 59:22.