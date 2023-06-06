Kelso’s Daniel Lawson a winner at double at Markinch Highland Games in Fife

Kelso's Daniel Lawson being presented with one of the two first prizes he won at Sunday's Markinch Highland Games in Fife (Pic: Royal Scottish Highland Games Association)

Lawson was named as top youth athlete at the village’s 152nd anniversary games and presented with the Markinch Ibrox Boys Shield, awarded annually in memory of the five boys from the village killed in Glasgow’s 1971 Ibrox Stadium disaster.

The Borderer earned that accolade by finishing first in two youth races – in a time of 10.09 seconds over 90m, from a mark of 8m, beating runner-up Ben Bates, from Tullibody in Clackmannanshire, and third-placed Erin Jackson, of Kelso, and in 22.75 seconds over 200m, from a 20m mark, edging out Jackson and third-placed Alfie Laing, from Dunblane.

Lawson was one of three runners from the region to pick up wins in the day’s races for youths.

Kelso’s Leo Tait finished first over 1,600m in 5:04.52, from a 250m mark, with Hawick’s McLaren Welsh second and Kelso’s Rory Fleming third.

Hawick’s Craig Watson won over 800m in 2:07.59, from a 150m mark, with Tait as runner-up and Kirriemuir’s Bradley Franchi third.

Kelso’s Harry Fleming also picked up a third place in the 400m youth race, won by Lothian Running Club’s Amber Cunningham.

Three open races were also won by representatives of the region.

Hawick's Craig Watson on the run at Markinch at the weekend (Pic: Royal Scottish Highland Games Association)

Hawick’s Irvine Welsh finished first over 3,200m in 9:54.41, from a 350m mark, and was also third over 800m.

His brother Robbie, also of Hawick, won over 1,600m in 4:28.05, from a 155m mark, and also finished as runner-up to his sibling over 3,200m.

Victory in the 200m open went to Samantha Turnbull, of Peebles, in a time of 21.11 seconds, from a 46m mark, and she finished second over 90m too.

That runner-up slot followed two claimed by Turnbull at the preceding weekend’s Blackford Highland Games, near Auchterarder, over 90m and 200m.

Borderer Samantha Turnbull, far left, claiming a first place at Sunday's Markinch Highland Games (Pic: Royal Scottish Highland Games Association)

Other placings that time round went to Erin Jackson, first in the 90m youth race in 11 seconds, from a 17.5m mark, and third over 200m; Innerleithen’s Dean Whiteford, third in both the 800m open and 1,600m; and Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Caris Brus, third in the 200m open.