Kelso’s Cameron Bryce hoping to lead Scots to medal success at World Mixed Curling Championship

Kelso's Cameron Bryce with vice-skip Lisa Davie (Pic: Scottish Curling)

Kelso’s Bryce, 27, is skip of a team also featuring Falkirk’s Lisa Davie, Dumfries’s Scott Hyslop and Stranraer’s Robyn Munro.

They’ll be starting off the week-long tournament in a group also including Australia, Austria, England, Hungary, Luxembourg, Mexico, Switzerland and Slovakia.

Their campaign begins on Saturday against Hungary in the opening draw.

Bryce’s team earned the right to represent their country by clinching the Scottish mixed title in April, going undefeated throughout that competition and beating a team including his younger brother Angus, 20 – alongside James Craik, Fay Henderson, Laura Watt and Emma Barr – by 7-3 in the final.

The skip, employed by his family’s Kelso-based fencing firm, Bryce Suma, has taken part in two world mixed championships previously, in 2015 and 2016, securing a bronze medal alongside Katie Murray, Bobby Lammie and Sophie Jackson at the latter.

He’s hoping to improve on that third-place prize this time round and is optimistic about his team’s chances of success despite having had no time thus far to practise together, telling us: “I’ve got a bronze there before at the world mixed championships so I’d like to try and do better than that.

“It’s a different team to last time but there’s a lot of experience there and all four of us have been playing pretty well in our individual teams so I’d say we’ve got a good chance if we can piece it all together during the week.

“Our biggest competition will be the normal culprits – Norway, Sweden and Canada – and a couple of the Asian teams might be quite good as well. They’re all very experienced teams but I’d say we’re just as experienced as them.

“I am really looking forward to this worlds as I got bronze in 2016 and our team are looking to do better than that.

“It is a good event and Aberdeen is a great venue where I have done well before, so I’m looking forward to getting up there.”