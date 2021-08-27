Kelso's ace motorcycling teen Troy Jeffrey at Silverstone for MotoGP
Talented two-wheeled teen rider Troy Jeffrey is due in action over the weekend in the Monster Energy British Grand Prix MotoGP at Silverstone in Northamptonshire.
The 13-year-old, from Kelso, is hoping to perform well in the Moto3 support class section, after displaying fine form in his category in recent events such as the British Superbikes at Donnington a couple of weeks ago.
Once again, he won many plaudits after displaying a professionalism and maturity well beyond his years to produce some impressive finishes.
The Borders teenager has received tremendous support from friends, sponsors and family, including parents Allyson and Ross, and team leader Miguel Governo, all of whom are getting firmly behind ‘the wee man’.
They agreed on Facebook: “Brilliant opportunity for Troy Jeffrey to be sharing the week and weekend with the big boys.”