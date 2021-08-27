Kelso's ace motorcycling teen Troy Jeffrey at Silverstone for MotoGP

Troy Jeffrey with team boss Miguel Governo

The 13-year-old, from Kelso, is hoping to perform well in the Moto3 support class section, after displaying fine form in his category in recent events such as the British Superbikes at Donnington a couple of weeks ago.

Once again, he won many plaudits after displaying a professionalism and maturity well beyond his years to produce some impressive finishes.

The Borders teenager has received tremendous support from friends, sponsors and family, including parents Allyson and Ross, and team leader Miguel Governo, all of whom are getting firmly behind ‘the wee man’.